Analog Devices : Expediting Production of Healthcare Technologies

By Michael Dabaie

Analog Devices Inc. said it is expediting production of its healthcare technologies that can help fight Covid-19.

The company said these include critical measurement and control technologies that are used in medical equipment essential for diagnostics and treatment for Covid-19 patients, such as ventilators, respirators and diagnostic test systems.

Analog Devices said it is analyzing order backlog daily to identify and prioritize customers who are manufacturers of critical medical equipment as the supply environment becomes increasingly difficult for them.

The company said it is also dedicating manufacturing lines to increase production of healthcare components.

Analog Devices said it is providing manufacturing teams with protective equipment, social distancing guidelines and clean workplace practices.

