Analog Devices : Garage to Hold Boston Innovation Labs Event for Startups

Analog
Devices, Inc. (ADI) is partnering with BostInno on a special event
focused on providing the startup community with an opportunity to
network and get connected to local innovation labs. The event is part of
BostInno’s State of Innovation series and will take place on April 11
from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Analog Garage, ADI’s technology incubator. The
evening will feature a panel discussion on how start-up companies and
entrepreneurs can partner with corporate and nonprofit incubators.
Attendees will learn how these incubators are investing in the
community, providing local startups with comprehensive support,
accelerated knowledge, skill development, a gateway to future customers,
and access to investors.
Moderated by Robert Urban, who most recently led Johnson & Johnson’s
Boston Innovation Center, the panel will include the following speakers:
-
Pat O’Doherty, Vice President of Emerging Business Group at Analog
Devices
-
Thomas Ryden, Executive Director at MassRobotics
-
Emily Reichert, CEO at Greentown Labs
-
Brian Ulicny, Vice President at Thomson Reuters Labs
-
Carrie Allen, Co-founder of AGENCY: The CIC Global Longevity Collective
The event will also include an innovation lab showcase to provide
startups and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to talk one-on-one with
representatives from some of Boston’s most prominent innovation labs.
The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased in advance
at http://bit.ly/bostinnoaprilsoi.
Analog Devices is located at 125 Summer St. in Boston, and conveniently
located near Boston’s South Station. Parking is also available.
About Analog Garage
Analog Garage helps turn disruptive
ideas into tomorrow’s realities, providing entrepreneurs with a path to
propose, explore, and scale new technologies and business models. The
incubator partners, mentors, and finances entrepreneurs with ideas that
solve hard problems in the real world; the noisy, the messy, the
difficult: the analog world.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a
leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to
solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to
interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and
digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect
and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com
