Analog Devices

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
My previous session
News 
News

Analog Devices : Garage to Hold Boston Innovation Labs Event for Startups

03/27/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is partnering with BostInno on a special event focused on providing the startup community with an opportunity to network and get connected to local innovation labs. The event is part of BostInno’s State of Innovation series and will take place on April 11 from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Analog Garage, ADI’s technology incubator. The evening will feature a panel discussion on how start-up companies and entrepreneurs can partner with corporate and nonprofit incubators. Attendees will learn how these incubators are investing in the community, providing local startups with comprehensive support, accelerated knowledge, skill development, a gateway to future customers, and access to investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005024/en/

Analog Garage to Hold Boston Innovation Labs Event for Startups

Analog Garage to Hold Boston Innovation Labs Event for Startups

Moderated by Robert Urban, who most recently led Johnson & Johnson’s Boston Innovation Center, the panel will include the following speakers:

  • Pat O’Doherty, Vice President of Emerging Business Group at Analog Devices
  • Thomas Ryden, Executive Director at MassRobotics
  • Emily Reichert, CEO at Greentown Labs
  • Brian Ulicny, Vice President at Thomson Reuters Labs
  • Carrie Allen, Co-founder of AGENCY: The CIC Global Longevity Collective

The event will also include an innovation lab showcase to provide startups and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to talk one-on-one with representatives from some of Boston’s most prominent innovation labs.

The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased in advance at http://bit.ly/bostinnoaprilsoi. Analog Devices is located at 125 Summer St. in Boston, and conveniently located near Boston’s South Station. Parking is also available.

About Analog Garage
Analog Garage helps turn disruptive ideas into tomorrow’s realities, providing entrepreneurs with a path to propose, explore, and scale new technologies and business models. The incubator partners, mentors, and finances entrepreneurs with ideas that solve hard problems in the real world; the noisy, the messy, the difficult: the analog world.

About Analog Devices
Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

Follow ADI on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ADI_News

Subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI’s monthly technical journal, at:
http://www.analog.com/analog-dialogue/


© Business Wire 2019
