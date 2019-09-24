Log in
ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
Analog Devices : Garage to Hold Event on Autonomous Driving's Future

09/24/2019

Analog Garage to Hold Event on Autonomous Driving's Future

September 24, 2019

BOSTON--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Sep. 24, 2019-- Few technology innovations are creating as much buzz as autonomous vehicles-remarkably complex cars combining radar, LIDAR, GPS and vision to revolutionize transportation. As a global technology innovation hub, Boston is on the frontline of driving autonomous vehicles from concept to reality. Last October, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and BostInno came together to host an Autonomous Vehicle State of Innovation event. One year later both return to host a second event to update the Boston innovation community on the technical, regulatory and business challenges surrounding these vehicles, as well as share insights on when fully autonomous vehicles will become a reality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005787/en/

The autonomous driving event will take place on October 3 from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Analog Garage, ADI's technology incubator. The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Gabi Zijderveld, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Strategy at Affectiva. Panelists include:

Chris Jacobs, Vice President of Autonomous Transportation and Automotive Safety at Analog Devices

Sam Anthony, Co-Founder and CEO of Perceptive Automata

Alexander Terzian, Founder of Robodisplay

Anita Kim, Technology Policy Analyst at Volpe National Transportation Systems Center

The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/autonomous-vehicles. Analog Devices is located at 125 Summer St. in Boston, conveniently located near Boston's South Station. Parking is also available.

About Analog Garage

Analog Garage helps turn disruptive ideas into tomorrow's realities, providing entrepreneurs with a path to propose, explore, and scale new technologies and business models. The incubator partners, mentors, and finances entrepreneurs with ideas that solve hard problems in the real world; the noisy, the messy, the difficult: the analog world.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Follow ADI on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ADI_News

Subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI's monthly technical journal, at: http://www.analog.com/analog-dialogue/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005787/en/

Source: Analog Devices, Inc.

Linda Kincaid Analog Devices, Inc. linda.kincaid@analog.com

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 17:06:02 UTC
