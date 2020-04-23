Log in
Analog Devices, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

04/23/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

- Press release scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern time on May 20, 2020

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:

Dial-in: (800) 859-9560; International: (706) 634-7193

Participant Passcode: ADI

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and may be accessed for up to two weeks, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 4990445.

Both the press release and archived version of the webcast will be available at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 425 M
EBIT 2020 2 030 M
Net income 2020 1 038 M
Debt 2020 4 402 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,74x
EV / Sales2021 6,99x
Capitalization 37 603 M
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,05  $
Last Close Price 102,12  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES-14.07%37 603
INTEL CORPORATION0.42%257 259
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%253 156
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.61%175 263
BROADCOM INC.-17.74%103 934
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.71%102 772
