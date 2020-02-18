Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Analog Devices    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Analog Devices : Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:41pm EST

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.54 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.62, which is the equivalent of $2.48 annually. The new dividend represents an increase of 15% and marks the Company's 17th increase in the last 16 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 65 consecutive quarters, totaling $6.1 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends.

"Our robust cash flow generation places us in the top 10% of companies in the S&P 500 and we are committed to returning 100% of our free cash flow to shareholders after debt repayments,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “I am confident that we are well positioned to drive sustained growth over the long-term due to our leading-edge technology and diverse business across customers, products and applications.”

The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020. The payment of any future quarterly dividends, or a future increase in the quarterly dividend amount, will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon ADI's financial position, results of operations, outlook, liquidity, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANALOG DEVICES
04:41pANALOG DEVICES : Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15%
BU
02/14ANALOG DEVICES : quaterly earnings release
01/24ANALOG DEVICES, INC. : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Result..
BU
01/22ANALOG DEVICES : Collaborates with Hyundai Motor Company to Launch Industry's Fi..
BU
01/21ANALOG DEVICES : Xilinx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Analog Devices
DJ
01/03ANALOG DEVICES : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum
BU
2019ANALOG DEVICES : Septentrio and Analog Devices Collaborate to Create Top-Perform..
AQ
2019ANALOG DEVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019ANALOG DEVICES : Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Xilinx
BU
2019ANALOG DEVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 662 M
EBIT 2020 2 246 M
Net income 2020 1 204 M
Debt 2020 4 249 M
Yield 2020 1,92%
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,55x
Capitalization 43 407 M
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,93  $
Last Close Price 117,65  $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES-1.00%43 407
INTEL CORPORATION12.40%287 714
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%286 340
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.16%177 351
BROADCOM INC.0.55%126 406
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.06%123 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group