Analog Devices : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Operating cash flow of $2.2 billion and free cash flow of $2.0 billion on a trailing twelve months basis

Returned over $300 million to shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases

Increased quarterly dividend by 15%, the high-end of target range of 7% to 15% Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended February 1, 2020. “ADI’s first quarter results were in-line with our expectations. Encouragingly, demand across our end markets has stabilized and is beginning to show signs of improvement as we enter our fiscal second quarter,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “We are building on this momentum by executing on our 2020 priorities – deepening our customer-centricity, deploying our capital efficiently, and capitalizing on secular trends to expand our addressable markets and drive diversified growth. Further, we raised our quarterly dividend by 15%, reflecting the stability of our cash flows and our optimism regarding ADI’s future.” Roche continued, “I believe the demand for ADI’s solutions will be unprecedented as technological innovation underpinned by ubiquitous sensing, hyper-scale and edge computing, and pervasive connectivity continues to grow at an exponential pace. Our diversified business model combined with our leading technology portfolio position ADI to deliver sustainable long-term growth and strong shareholder returns in the years ahead.” Performance for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results Summary(1) (in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Change Revenue $ 1,304 $ 1,541 (15) % Gross margin $ 848 $ 1,040 (18) % Gross margin percentage 65.1 % 67.5 % (240 bps) Operating income $ 273 $ 456 (40) % Operating margin 21.0 % 29.6 % (860 bps) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.95 (42) % Adjusted Results Adjusted gross margin $ 893 $ 1,083 (18) % Adjusted gross margin percentage 68.5 % 70.3 % (180 bps) Adjusted operating income $ 481 $ 635 (24) % Adjusted operating margin 36.9 % 41.2 % (430 bps) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 1.33 (23) % Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Generation Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 1, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 350 $ 2,231 % of revenue 27 % 39 % Capital expenditures $ (55) $ (239) Free cash flow $ 295 $ 1,992 % of revenue 23 % 35 % Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Return Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 1, 2020 Dividend paid $ (199) $ (799) Stock repurchases (106) (492) Total cash returned $ (305) $ (1,291) (1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we are forecasting revenue of $1.35 billion, +/- $50 million. While the effects of the coronavirus are difficult to estimate and the situation remains dynamic, we have reduced our revenue guidance by $70 million to account for its potential impact. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margins of approximately 26.0%, +/-150 bps, and adjusted operating margins of approximately 37.5%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $0.73, +/-$0.08, and adjusted EPS to be $1.10, +/-$0.08. Our second quarter fiscal 2020 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section for additional information. Dividend Payment The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020. Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 am ET ADI will host a conference call to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2020 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com, or by telephone (call 800-859-9560, or 706-634-7193 for international calls, ten minutes before the call begins and provide the password "ADI"). A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call. The replay may be accessed for up to two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 (replay only) and providing the conference ID: 7263078, or by visiting investor.analog.com. Non-GAAP Financial Information This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release. Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company’s operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company’s core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company’s earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s core business. Management also believes that the non-GAAP liquidity measure free cash flow is useful both internally and to investors because it provides information about the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures that is then available to repay debt obligations, make investments and fund acquisitions, and for certain other activities. The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow margin percentage. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition-related expenses1 which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue. Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition-related expenses1; restructuring related expense2; and charitable foundation contribution3 which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition-related expenses1; restructuring related expense2; and charitable foundation contribution3 which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition-related expenses1; restructuring related expense2; and charitable foundation contribution3 which are described further below. Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4 which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition-related expenses1; restructuring related expense2; charitable foundation contribution3; and tax related items4 which are described further below. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow margin percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue. 1Acquisition-Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to inventory, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include severance payments, equity award accelerations, and the fair value adjustment associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Linear Technology acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance. 2Restructuring-Related Expense: Expenses incurred in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future. 3Charitable Foundation Contribution: Expenses incurred in connection with a one time contribution of registered shares of common stock to the Analog Devices Foundation. We excluded this expense from our non-GAAP measures because this expense has no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future. 4Tax-Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above and income tax from certain discrete tax items related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We excluded these tax-related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results. About Analog Devices Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding expected revenue, operating margin, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results, expected market trends, market share gains, operating leverage, production and inventory levels, and expected customer demand and order rates for our products, expected product offerings, product development and marketing position. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: political and economic uncertainty, including any faltering in global economic conditions or the stability of credit and financial markets, erosion of consumer confidence and declines in customer spending, unavailability of raw materials, services, supplies or manufacturing capacity, changes in geographic, product or customer mix; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rate based on current tax law; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of acquisitions may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all; adverse results in litigation matters; and the risk that we will be unable to retain and hire key personnel. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. (ADI-WEB) ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Revenue $ 1,303,565 $ 1,541,101 Cost of sales 455,423 501,445 Gross margin 848,142 1,039,656 Operating expenses: Research & development 257,073 287,382 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 199,280 167,342 Amortization of intangibles 107,225 107,324 Special charges 11,136 21,782 Total operating expenses 574,714 583,830 Operating income 273,428 455,826 Nonoperating expense (income): Interest expense 48,813 58,728 Interest income (1,940) (2,688) Other, net 338 (160) 47,211 55,880 Income before income tax 226,217 399,946 Provision for income taxes 22,343 44,940 Net income $ 203,874 $ 355,006 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic 368,241 368,703 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted 372,264 372,506 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.95 ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Feb. 1, 2020 Nov. 2, 2019 Cash & cash equivalents $ 654,408 $ 648,322 Accounts receivable 584,366 635,136 Inventories 588,503 609,886 Other current assets 83,902 91,782 Total current assets 1,911,179 1,985,126 Net property, plant and equipment 1,206,769 1,219,989 Investments 78,228 77,324 Goodwill 12,257,064 12,256,880 Intangible assets, net 4,073,078 4,217,224 Deferred tax assets 1,567,521 1,582,382 Other 282,988 53,716 Total assets $ 21,376,827 $ 21,392,641 Other current liabilities $ 1,022,082 $ 1,208,965 Debt, current 748,460 299,667 Long-term debt 4,745,302 5,192,252 Deferred income taxes 2,055,100 2,088,212 Other non-current liabilities 1,116,366 894,357 Shareholders' equity 11,689,517 11,709,188 Total liabilities & equity $ 21,376,827 $ 21,392,641 ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 203,874 $ 355,006 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 59,863 58,293 Amortization of intangibles 144,069 142,292 Stock-based compensation expense 37,501 36,393 Non-cash portion of special charge — 4,367 Deferred income taxes (13,982) 15,652 Non-cash contribution to charitable foundation 40,000 — Other non-cash activity 2,332 6,693 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (124,009) (246,929) Total adjustments 145,774 16,761 Net cash provided by operating activities 349,648 371,767 Percent of revenue 26.8 % 24.1 % Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (54,839) (90,993) Changes in other assets 107 (5,222) Net cash used for investing activities (54,732) (96,215) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolver — 75,000 Payments on revolver — (75,000) Debt repayments — (100,000) Dividend payments to shareholders (199,160) (177,716) Repurchase of common stock (106,030) (227,093) Proceeds from employee stock plans 16,113 19,229 Changes in other financing activities (495) (569) Net cash used for financing activities (289,572) (486,149) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 742 (130) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,086 (210,727) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 648,322 816,591 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 654,408 $ 605,864 ANALOG DEVICES, INC. REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET (Unaudited) (In thousands) The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the “sold to” customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolve and improve, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market. Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Revenue % of revenue* Y/Y % Revenue % of revenue* Industrial $ 684,862 53% (7)% $ 733,432 48% Communications 239,928 18% (31)% 347,016 23% Automotive 205,330 16% (16)% 244,062 16% Consumer 173,445 13% (20)% 216,591 14% Total revenue $ 1,303,565 100% (15)% $ 1,541,101 100% *The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding. ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Gross margin $ 848,142 $ 1,039,656 Gross margin percentage 65.1 % 67.5 % Acquisition related expenses 45,016 43,495 Adjusted gross margin $ 893,158 $ 1,083,151 Adjusted gross margin percentage 68.5 % 70.3 % Operating expenses $ 574,714 $ 583,830 Percent of revenue 44.1 % 37.9 % Acquisition related expenses (111,782) (113,832) Charitable foundation contribution (40,000) — Restructuring related expense (11,136) (21,782) Adjusted operating expenses $ 411,796 $ 448,216 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 31.6 % 29.1 % Operating income $ 273,428 $ 455,826 Operating margin 21.0 % 29.6 % Acquisition related expenses 156,798 157,327 Charitable foundation contribution 40,000 — Restructuring related expense 11,136 21,782 Adjusted operating income $ 481,362 $ 634,935 Adjusted operating margin 36.9 % 41.2 % Provision for income taxes $ 22,343 $ 44,940 Income tax effect of adjustments above 28,280 24,900 Income tax from certain discrete tax items — 12,560 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 50,623 $ 82,400 Income before income taxes 226,217 399,946 Effective tax rate 9.9 % 11.2 % Acquisition related expenses 156,798 157,327 Charitable foundation contribution 40,000 — Restructuring related expense 11,136 21,782 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 434,151 $ 579,055 Adjusted tax rate 11.7 % 14.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.95 Acquisition related expenses 0.42 0.42 Charitable foundation contribution 0.11 — Restructuring related expense 0.03 0.06 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.08) (0.07) Income tax from certain discrete tax items — (0.03) Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.03 $ 1.33 (1) The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Three Months Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 1, 2020 Nov. 2, 2019 Aug. 3, 2019 May 4, 2019 Revenue $ 5,753,529 $ 1,303,565 $ 1,443,219 $ 1,480,143 $ 1,526,602 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,230,981 $ 349,648 $ 657,905 $ 552,546 $ 670,882 % of Revenue 39 % 27 % 46 % 37 % 44 % Capital expenditures $ (239,218) $ (54,839) $ (51,076) $ (58,094) $ (75,209) Free cash flow $ 1,991,763 $ 294,809 $ 606,829 $ 494,452 $ 595,673 % of Revenue 35 % 23 % 42 % 33 % 39 % ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ending May 2, 2020 Reported Adjusted Revenue $1.35 Billion $1.35 Billion (+/- $50 Million) (+/- $50 Million) Operating margin 26.0% 37.5% (1) (+/-150 bps) (+/-100 bps) Nonoperating expense ~ $48 Million ~ $48 Million Tax rate 9% to 11% 10% to 12% (2) Earnings per share $0.73 $1.10 (3) (+/- $0.08) (+/- $0.08) (1) Includes $157 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $21 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses above. (3) Includes $0.36 of adjustments related to the net impact of $0.42 of acquisition related expenses and $0.06 of tax effects on those acquisition related expenses. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005249/en/

