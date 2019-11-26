Log in
Analog Devices    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/26 08:46:39 am
111.625 USD   -1.16%
08:30aANALOG DEVICES : Sees $1.3 Billion in 1Q Sales
DJ
08:28aANALOG DEVICES : Says Sales Fall 6% in Latest Quarter
DJ
08:25aANALOG DEVICES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analog Devices : Says Sales Fall 6% in Latest Quarter

11/26/2019 | 08:28am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) said sales weakened in its latest quarter amid a challenging global economic environment.

The Norwood, Mass.-based semiconductor maker Tuesday reported $1.44 billion in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, down 6% compared with last year.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Analog would generate $1.45 billion in sales for the latest quarter, which ended Nov. 2.

Analog Devices Chief Executive Vincent Roche cited "continued trade and macro uncertainty" in a statement about results.

The company reported net income of $277.7 million, or 74 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $404.9 million, or $1.08 a share, last year.

Analog also reported an adjusted profit of $1.19 a share, 3 cents less than what analysts had predicted for the quarter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 997 M
EBIT 2019 2 451 M
Net income 2019 1 405 M
Debt 2019 4 924 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,78x
EV / Sales2020 7,61x
Capitalization 41 717 M
