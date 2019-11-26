Analog Devices : Says Sales Fall 6% in Latest Quarter

By Micah Maidenberg



Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) said sales weakened in its latest quarter amid a challenging global economic environment.

The Norwood, Mass.-based semiconductor maker Tuesday reported $1.44 billion in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, down 6% compared with last year.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Analog would generate $1.45 billion in sales for the latest quarter, which ended Nov. 2.

Analog Devices Chief Executive Vincent Roche cited "continued trade and macro uncertainty" in a statement about results.

The company reported net income of $277.7 million, or 74 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $404.9 million, or $1.08 a share, last year.

Analog also reported an adjusted profit of $1.19 a share, 3 cents less than what analysts had predicted for the quarter.

