Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Analog Devices    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analog Devices : in Talks to Buy Maxim Integrated for More Than $17 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc. is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for more than $17 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Analog and Maxim are discussing an all-stock deal that would value Maxim at more than its current market value of roughly $17 billion, some of the people said. A deal could be finalized as soon as Monday, though it isn't guaranteed and discussions could still fall apart.

There has been a flurry of activity in the semiconductor industry as chip makers seek scale and expand their product portfolios in a world in which everyday items from cars to washing machines are increasingly incorporating chips to link to the internet.

Maxim's semiconductors are used in a variety of settings including industrial, automotive and health care. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in San Jose, Calif.

Analog, with a market value of roughly $46 billion, is based in Norwood, Mass. The companies have held talks on and off for years.

--(More to come)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES 0.20% 124.5 Delayed Quote.4.76%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. -0.59% 64.09 Delayed Quote.4.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ANALOG DEVICES
06/16ANALOG DEVICES : University of Limerick and Analog Devices Announce Scholarship ..
BU
06/04ANALOG DEVICES : to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conferen..
BU
05/29ANALOG DEVICES : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Te..
BU
05/28ANALOG DEVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22ANALOG DEVICES : to Participate in Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Confer..
BU
05/20ANALOG DEVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Better-than-expected results for Lowe’s and Target
05/20ANALOG DEVICES : Expects 3Q Earnings to Hold Flat Compared With 2Q
DJ
05/20ANALOG DEVICES : 2Q Profit Beats Estimates
DJ
05/20ANALOG DEVICES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 276 M - -
Net income 2020 1 009 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 45 869 M 45 869 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 128,87 $
Last Close Price 124,50 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES4.76%45 869
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.29%306 632
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.14%257 846
INTEL CORPORATION-2.39%252 050
BROADCOM INC.1.08%128 474
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.75%119 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group