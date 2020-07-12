Analog Devices : in Talks to Buy Maxim Integrated for More Than $17 Billion

By Cara Lombardo

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc. is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for more than $17 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Analog and Maxim are discussing an all-stock deal that would value Maxim at more than its current market value of roughly $17 billion, some of the people said. A deal could be finalized as soon as Monday, though it isn't guaranteed and discussions could still fall apart.

There has been a flurry of activity in the semiconductor industry as chip makers seek scale and expand their product portfolios in a world in which everyday items from cars to washing machines are increasingly incorporating chips to link to the internet.

Maxim's semiconductors are used in a variety of settings including industrial, automotive and health care. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in San Jose, Calif.

Analog, with a market value of roughly $46 billion, is based in Norwood, Mass. The companies have held talks on and off for years.

--(More to come)