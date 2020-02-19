Log in
Analog Devices    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
Analog Devices revenue forecast misses, but investors shrug off virus impact

02/19/2020 | 04:57pm EST

Analog Devices Inc forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. chipmaker braced for a $70 million (54.2 million pounds) hit related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Excluding the virus impact, results beat Wall Street expectations, sending its shares up about 5%.

The fast-spreading virus, which has killed over 2,000 in China, has roiled businesses globally and disrupted supply chains, prompting companies including Apple Inc to warn of potential damage.

"Excluding (coronavirus impact), revenue guide would have been actually better than consensus and more importantly much better than buyside expectations," Evercore analyst C.J. Muse said.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based supplier of certain iPhone components estimated revenue of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, plus or minus $50 million, below analysts' estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bulk of Analog Devices' revenue comes from industrial, communications and automotive customers with less exposure to supply chain disruptions in China than its product consumers, who accounted for about 13% of revenue in the fiscal first quarter ended Feb. 1.

"I think if I were a consumer company, I would be far more concerned about the centricity of China in my supply chain," Chief Executive Vincent Roche said in an interview.

Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said the revenue outlook also assumes an impact on its communications unit due to potential delays in the rollout of 5G networks.

Roche said the delays have been uneven. While China has taken a "pause" in building out 5G networks, he said other parts of Asia such as Southeast Asia and Japan were on track, with the United States poised to build up late in 2020 and India presenting a longer-term opportunity.

"I think we're in the first innings," he said.

Asked about potential new restrictions on selling to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] recently discussed by U.S. trade officials, Roche said Analog Devices does not discuss specific customers but that new rules were unlikely to affect the company's long-term growth in 5G networks.

"Irrespective of what the administration in the U.S. might throw at us from an embargo standpoint, we will still grow that business over the next year to three years," he said.

Five major companies - two European, one Korean and two Chinese - are now supplying 5G gear, expanding Analog Devices' customer base, Roche said.

"It's pretty clear from reading the press and talking to people in government that there is no alignment about what the policy is going to be regarding China, so it's very, very hard to read."

(This story corrects paragraph 11 to show that Roche did not name mention Huawei by name)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

By Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES 4.49% 123.89 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
APPLE INC. 1.45% 323.62 Delayed Quote.8.63%
EVERCORE INC. 1.52% 81.62 Delayed Quote.7.54%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. 0.78% 23.3 End-of-day quote.2.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 662 M
EBIT 2020 2 246 M
Net income 2020 1 204 M
Debt 2020 4 249 M
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2021 7,60x
Capitalization 43 747 M
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,93  $
Last Close Price 118,57  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES-0.23%43 747
INTEL CORPORATION10.51%282 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%277 100
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.04%181 501
BROADCOM INC.-1.67%123 614
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.30%122 320
