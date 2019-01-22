Log in
Analog Devices : rsquo; Katsu Nakamura Named IEEE Fellow

01/22/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Analog Devices, Inc., (ADI) Technology Fellow Dr. Katsu Nakamura has been named an IEEE Fellow. He is being recognized as a leader in the development of integrated circuits for digital imaging. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of IEEE membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement. The total number selected in any one year cannot exceed one-tenth of one- percent of the total voting membership.

Dr. Nakamura's career at Analog Devices spans nearly 25 years. In 1994, he joined Analog Devices as a senior staff design engineer in the High-Speed Converter Group developing ADI's early technologies in CMOS data converters for embedded applications. Dr. Nakamura subsequently led ADI's technology development for digital imaging until 2011 when he assumed the role of product line director for ADI's Consumer Product Group. Since 2018, Dr. Nakamura has been leading the technology strategy for ADI's Healthcare and Consumer Business Unit. In 2005, he was named an ADI Fellow for his contributions that drove ADI's technical and commercial breakthroughs in the consumer imaging market.

Dr. Nakamura was a co-recipient of the SRC Inventor's Recognition Award in 1992 and holds more than 20 US. patents with several patents pending. He was selected as a finalist of the 2006 EE Times ACE Innovator of the Year Award. Dr. Nakamura holds a B.S. degree in electrical engineering and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

About IEEE

The IEEE is the world's leading professional association for advancing technology for humanity. Through its 400,000 plus members in 160 countries, the association is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 20:18:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 239 M
EBIT 2019 2 596 M
Net income 2019 1 651 M
Debt 2019 4 621 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 21,78
P/E ratio 2020 19,96
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 33 818 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 99,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Joseph Hassett Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James A. Champy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES6.44%33 818
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%224 503
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%183 402
BROADCOM INC2.57%106 224
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.55%95 727
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.21%95 497
