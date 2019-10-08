Analog Devices : rsquo; MeasureWare Revolutionizes Precision Measurement and Helps Users Better Interpret Their World

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces the release of MeasureWare, a plug and play suite of hardware measurement kits and software studio tools to help fulfill the growing need for precision measurement across multiple industries including precision agriculture, machine health monitoring, electrochemistry and other areas requiring precise measurement. The introduction of MeasureWare marries ADI's electronic engineering experience with those who require real-time data insights yet may lack the time or expertise to digest corresponding datasheets or do complex firmware development.

ADI's MeasureWare solutions are built to interface devices with the world around them, allowing users to more effectively measure the datasets necessary to their respective projects, such as temperature, weight, humidity, pH, pressure, etc. MeasureWare also offers flexibility to adjust and change measurement parameters as a project evolves. These solutions are currently being applied across such diverse applications as bee health monitoring, industrial monitoring, beverage production and cold chain for medication.

'We created MeasureWare to provide precision measurement solutions to a growing customer base seeking to leverage the best of ADI's technology without needing to become fluent in component and hardware specifications,' said Lorna Keane, Director of MeasureWare, Analog Devices. 'With MeasureWare and our associated partner network, we support users throughout their entire measurement journey, with solutions that scale from idea to production.'

The intuitive MeasureWare Software Studio includes:

The MeasureWare web ecosystem is a hub where customers can learn and share experiences while receiving support and ultimately get their prototype to production.

Learn more about MeasureWare at http://www.analog.com/measureware