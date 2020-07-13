Log in
Chipmaker Analog Devices to buy rival Maxim for about $21 billion

07/13/2020 | 10:33am EDT
Illustration photo of the Maxim Integrated logo

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc said on Monday it would buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc for about $21 billion in the largest U.S. deal this year, aiming to boost its market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking.

The deal, which is also Analog's biggest, will create a chipmaking force with a combined enterprise value of about $68 billion that will compete with larger rivals including Texas Instruments.

The companies said the deal added Maxim's strength in automotive and data center markets to ADI's across broad industrial, communications and digital healthcare segments.

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Analog Devices provides sensors, data converters, amplifiers and other signal processing products to a range of industries from transportation and healthcare to instrumentation and portable consumer devices.

San Jose, California-based Maxim designs and manufactures analog chips that are used in cars, manufacturing, energy, communications, healthcare and connected devices.

Reuters had reported on Sunday night that Analog Devices was in advanced talks to acquire Maxim.

The offer values Maxim at $78.43 per share, a premium of about 22% to its Friday close and Maxim shares were up 17% at $75 in premarket trading. Analog shares rose just under 1%, suggesting investors tacitly approved.

Under the terms, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of Analog stock for each share they own, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is expected to add to adjusted earnings of the combined entity in about 18 months following the close, with $275 million in cost savings by the end of year two, they said.

Two Maxim directors, including Chief Executive Officer Tunç Doluca, will join Analog Devices' board.

Among its biggest deals, Analog acquired fellow chipmaker Linear Technology Corp for about $14.8 billion in 2016.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES -3.96% 119.23 Delayed Quote.4.76%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 11.45% 71.21 Delayed Quote.4.19%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 0.89% 131.58 Delayed Quote.1.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 276 M - -
Net income 2020 1 009 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 45 869 M 45 869 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 128,87 $
Last Close Price 124,50 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES4.76%45 869
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.29%306 632
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.14%257 846
INTEL CORPORATION-0.53%252 050
BROADCOM INC.1.08%128 474
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.75%119 797
