07/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Analog Devices, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - ADI

07/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) ("ADI") of behalf of the company's stockholders. 

On July 13, 2020, ADI announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. ("Maxim") in an all-stock transaction.  According to the announcement, ADI has agreed to exchange 0.630 shares of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock, and current Maxim stockholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company upon the closing of the proposed transaction.  Since the time of that announcement, shares of ADI's common stock have declined approximately $10.00 per share, or 8% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to ADI and its stockholders, and whether ADI stockholders are being provided with all required material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

ADI stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/analog-devices-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com 
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-analog-devices-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm--adi-301097657.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
