Analog Devices    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
  Report
07/13 09:26:23 am
122.8 USD   -1.37%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:08aWall St set to rise on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost
RE
08:23aAnalog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion
DJ
Wall St set to rise on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost

07/13/2020 | 09:08am EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Analog Devices rises on $21 billion deal to buy rival Maxim

* Pepsi gains as results beat on higher demand for snacks

* Pfizer, BioNTech get 'fast track' status for vaccine candidates

* Futures up: Dow 0.74%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.87%

July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday as Pepsi kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on an upbeat note, with investors also cheering signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Shares of German biotech firm BioNTech jumped 9.2% in premarket trading and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer climbed 2.4% as two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received the U.S. FDA's 'fast track' designation.

"There are renewed expectations that the Pfizer vaccine will be ready for approval by the end of October, which is sooner than expected - so that's very good news," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Merger news also perked up investors as Analog Devices Inc announced a $21 billion deal to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sending its shares up 17% in premarket trading. Analog shares rose 0.2%.

Pepsi Co gained 2.6% as it benefited from a surge in at-home consumption of salty snacks such as Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns.

"The market is sniffing out that the worst is behind us and is looking forward to earnings and guidance, which will more than likely beat very low expectations," Hayes said.

Still, investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the financial crisis, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Results from big banks will be in focus this week.

The April-June reports will reveal the extent of the damage wreaked by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns on corporate profits. With a record jump in cases in the United States and some other hotspots around the world, analysts have predicted a return to S&P 500 earnings growth only by 2021.

Recent economic data, however, has pointed to a revival in business activity, helping the Nasdaq clinch its sixth record close in seven weeks on Friday as broader markets rose on positive data from Gilead's potential COVID-19 treatment.

The S&P 500 is about 6% below its own record high hit in February.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 193 points, or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 93.75 points, or 0.87%.

Tesla Inc jumped 6.2%, building on a rally of nearly 25% in the past two consecutive weeks. Over the weekend, it slashed the price for its Model Y SUV. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES 0.20% 124.5 Delayed Quote.4.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. -0.59% 64.09 Delayed Quote.4.19%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
PEPSICO, INC. 1.32% 134.46 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
TESLA, INC. 10.78% 1544.65 Delayed Quote.269.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 276 M - -
Net income 2020 1 009 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 45 869 M 45 869 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 128,87 $
Last Close Price 124,50 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES4.76%45 869
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.29%306 632
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.14%257 846
INTEL CORPORATION-0.53%252 050
BROADCOM INC.1.08%128 474
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.75%119 797
