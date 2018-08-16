AUGUST 21 DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Analogic Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Analogic Corporation (“Analogic” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALOG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who owned the Company's shares on May 11, 2018, the record date of the vote on the agreement and Plan of Merger with Altaris Capital Partners, are encouraged to contact the firm before August 21, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market related to its proposed merger with Altaris Capital Partners. Specifically, Analogic made false and materially misleading statements in its proxy materials about the merger process as well as financial forecasts prepared by the Company and relied upon by financial advisors. The recommendations made based on these false statements caused shareholders to support the position of the Board of Directors, which facilitated a merger share price that was unfairly low for Analogic shareholders. When the merger was completed on June 22, 2018, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

