Analogue : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Analogue Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") noted that the United States (the "U.S.") Department of the Treasury (the "U.S. Treasury") has announced on 7 August 2020 that it imposed sanctions on eleven individuals including Ms. Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah ("Ms. Cheng"), who is the spouse of Dr. Poon Lok To Otto ("Dr. Poon"), the chairman of the Board and an executive director of the Company.

The Company would like to clarify that Ms. Cheng does not have any legal or beneficial ownership or financial interests in any of the shares of the Company ("Shares"). As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 23 July 2019, in respect of Ms. Cheng's deemed interest in the 888,650,000 Shares that Dr. Poon is interested under section 316(1)(a) of the SFO, Ms. Cheng had filed a Disclosure of Interests Form solely for the purpose of the disclosure of interests requirements under the SFO. It follows that Ms. Cheng does not have any rights to the Shares, has no rights to dividend, has no rights to vote and has no rights to deal in respect of the Shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the overall operations and business of the Group remain normal. With the assistance of the Company's U.S. legal counsel, the Company has reviewed the U.S. Treasury's announcement of 7 August 2020 and preliminarily does not believe the sanctions imposed therein on Ms. Cheng will apply to the Group based on all available information at this time. However, the Company and its U.S. legal counsel will continue to monitor the situation closely and to assess the potential impact of any such sanctions on the Group's operations and business including those in the U.S. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.