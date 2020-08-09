Analogue : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Log in
ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED    1977

ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1977)
08/09/2020 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Analogue Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") noted that the United States (the "U.S.") Department of the Treasury (the "U.S. Treasury") has announced on 7 August 2020 that it imposed sanctions on eleven individuals including Ms. Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah ("Ms. Cheng"), who is the spouse of Dr. Poon Lok To Otto ("Dr. Poon"), the chairman of the Board and an executive director of the Company.

The Company would like to clarify that Ms. Cheng does not have any legal or beneficial ownership or financial interests in any of the shares of the Company ("Shares"). As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 23 July 2019, in respect of Ms. Cheng's deemed interest in the 888,650,000 Shares that Dr. Poon is interested under section 316(1)(a) of the SFO, Ms. Cheng had filed a Disclosure of Interests Form solely for the purpose of the disclosure of interests requirements under the SFO. It follows that Ms. Cheng does not have any rights to the Shares, has no rights to dividend, has no rights to vote and has no rights to deal in respect of the Shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the overall operations and business of the Group remain normal. With the assistance of the Company's U.S. legal counsel, the Company has reviewed the U.S. Treasury's announcement of 7 August 2020 and preliminarily does not believe the sanctions imposed therein on Ms. Cheng will apply to the Group based on all available information at this time. However, the Company and its U.S. legal counsel will continue to monitor the situation closely and to assess the potential impact of any such sanctions on the Group's operations and business including those in the U.S. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Dr. Poon Lok To Otto

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Poon Lok To Otto, Mr. Law Wei Tak and Mr. Chan Hoi Ming; the non-executive director of the Company is Dr. Mak Kin Wah and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Fu Keung, Mr. Lam Kin Fung Jeffrey and Mr. Wong King On Samuel.

Financials
Sales 2019 4 482 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2019 245 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net cash 2019 751 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,95x
Yield 2019 9,01%
Capitalization 1 372 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 120
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Analogue Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lok To Poon Chairman
Wai Keung Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Fu Keung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wah Mak Deputy Chairman
Hoi Ming Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.01%177
VINCI SA-20.75%51 876
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%30 777
FERROVIAL-18.35%19 065
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.91%18 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.50%17 137
