ANALYTICA LIMITED (ALT)
Analytica : Appendix 3Y

08/30/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

This is an amendment to the appendix 3y released to the market on the 15th June. In the appendix 3Y released to the market on the 15th June it was disclosed that 8,627,140 options had been converted into 8,627,140 ordinary shares. This disclosure did not include the conversion of an additional 2,695,740 options held in a sub account. This 3Y is issued to amend the original 3Y and show the conversion of 2,695,740 options into 2,695,740,ordinary shares

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ANALYTICA LIMITED ABN 12 006 464 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ross Mangelsdorf

Date of last notice

15th June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Tambien Pty Ltd and Edmonmont (Mr Mangelsdorf is a director, shareholder, trustee)

Date of change

13th June 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares

Ross James Mangelsdorf

  • • 298,939 Ordinary Shares

Ross Mangelsdorf & Jennifer Margaret Mangelsdorf

  • • 298,939 Ordinary Shares

Tambien Pty Ltd

  • • 58,015,811 Ordinary Shares

Edmonmont

  • • 31,174,770 ordinary shares

Unlisted options

  • • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring date 29 October 2018

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options. Expiry date 22 December 2021

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 November 2022 with an exercise price of $0.013 (Tambien Pty Ltd)

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,695,740 ordinary shares on conversion of 2,695,740 options

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$13,478

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares

Ross James Mangelsdorf

  • • 298,939 Ordinary Shares

Ross Mangelsdorf & Jennifer Margaret Mangelsdorf

  • • 298,939 Ordinary Shares

Tambien Pty Ltd

  • • 58,015,811 Ordinary Shares

Edmonmont

  • • 33,870,510 ordinary shares

Unlisted options

  • • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring date 29 October 2018

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options. Expiry date 22 December 2021

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 November 2022 with an exercise price of $0.013 (Tambien Pty Ltd)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

n/a

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was n/a this provided?

Disclaimer

Analytica Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:01:02 UTC
