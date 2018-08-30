Analytica : Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

This is an amendment to the appendix 3y released to the market on the 15th June. In the appendix 3Y released to the market on the 15th June it was disclosed that 8,627,140 options had been converted into 8,627,140 ordinary shares. This disclosure did not include the conversion of an additional 2,695,740 options held in a sub account. This 3Y is issued to amend the original 3Y and show the conversion of 2,695,740 options into 2,695,740,ordinary shares

Name of entity ANALYTICA LIMITED ABN 12 006 464 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ross Mangelsdorf Date of last notice 15th June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Tambien Pty Ltd and Edmonmont (Mr Mangelsdorf is a director, shareholder, trustee) Date of change 13th June 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares Ross James Mangelsdorf • 298,939 Ordinary Shares Ross Mangelsdorf & Jennifer Margaret Mangelsdorf • 298,939 Ordinary Shares Tambien Pty Ltd • 58,015,811 Ordinary Shares Edmonmont • 31,174,770 ordinary shares Unlisted options • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring date 29 October 2018

• 10,000,000 unlisted options. Expiry date 22 December 2021

• 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 November 2022 with an exercise price of $0.013 (Tambien Pty Ltd) Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 2,695,740 ordinary shares on conversion of 2,695,740 options Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $13,478 No. of securities held after change Ordinary Shares Ross James Mangelsdorf • 298,939 Ordinary Shares Ross Mangelsdorf & Jennifer Margaret Mangelsdorf • 298,939 Ordinary Shares Tambien Pty Ltd • 58,015,811 Ordinary Shares Edmonmont • 33,870,510 ordinary shares Unlisted options • 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring date 29 October 2018

• 10,000,000 unlisted options. Expiry date 22 December 2021

• 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 November 2022 with an exercise price of $0.013 (Tambien Pty Ltd)

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Exercise of unlisted options

