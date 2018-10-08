Analytica : PeriCoach Manufacturing Update

P E R I C O AC H

ANALYTICA LTD - ABN 12 006 464 866

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Manufacturing Update

8 October 2017. Analytica Ltd (ASX:ALT) wishes to update shareholders on the process of re-entering the US market following the withdrawal of US registration by its previous PeriCoach contract manufacturer earlier this year.

Analytica has recently signed a manufacturing services agreement with another Australian-based contract manufacturer. Analytica has spent several months negotiating this agreement which defines roles and responsibilities for the production and quality systems of both companies.

The systems created with the new contract manufacturer will provide flexibility in product and process changes and the supply chain overall. The new manufacturer is ISO13485 certified and is US Quality System Regulation compliant and has experience growing medical devices from concept through to mass-manufacture overseas. The processes developed can be scaled, moved or duplicated, which adds value to a potential acquirer if they intend to integrate the PeriCoach production into their own manufacturing facilities offshore. The contract manufacturer also has a strong product development team which can be used to augment Analytica's own capability to drive further product enhancements, particularly in cost-of-goods reductions.

Analytica expects to re-register its establishments with the USFDA and resume supply of the PeriCoach to the US this quarter.

About Analytica Limited

Analytica's lead product is the PeriCoach® System - an e-health treatment system for women who suffer Stress Urinary Incontinence. This affects 1 in 3 women worldwide and is mostly caused by trauma to the pelvic floor muscles as a result of pregnancy, childbirth and menopause.

PeriCoach comprises a device, web portal and smartphone app. The device evaluates activity in pelvic floor muscles. This information is transmitted to a smartphone app and can be loaded to a cloud database where physicians can monitor patient progress via web portal. This novel system enables physicians to remotely determine if a woman is performing her pelvic floor exercises and if these are improving her condition. Strengthening of the pelvic floor muscles can also potentially improve sexual sensation or satisfaction and orgasm potential in some women.

PeriCoach has regulatory clearance in Australia, and has CE mark and USFDA 510(k) clearance. The product is available for sale from pericoach.com in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland.

