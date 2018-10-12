Anaplan : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan, Inc., a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 12, 2018 under the ticker symbol "PLAN." The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Anaplan has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,325,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. will serve as a book-running manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. will serve as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 11, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 900 customers worldwide.

