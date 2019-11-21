Anaplan : Align operating expenditures with strategy, manage costs and maximize spend

This is the third article in a series of blogs that discuss how businesses can leverage technology across the entire value chain. Parts one and two can be found in the Anaplan.com blog:

Part one: How should my organization approach Connected Planning?

Part two: Revenue operations: Five considerations to help align planning across sales, marketing, and customer success

Talk to anyone with a solid tenure in finance or human resources (HR) and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been part of a cost-cutting initiative at one time or another. Painful and sometimes emotional, finding new, creative, and seemingly impossible ways to trim the budget is anything but enjoyable.

One reason why this particular exercise borders on the intersection of tedium and frustration comes down to the disconnect between the higher and lower levels of management. Metrics set in the long-range plan flow off the corporate strategy, then trickle down as budget cuts from the highest levels of the organization. Cost center managers and budget-holders then have to make the mandated adjustments, even though some of the expenditures are related to mission-critical and/or day-to-day operations.

Another pain point in the budgeting process? The blanket approach businesses take in deciding which cuts they're going to make. Widely referred to as a 'peanut butter spread,' this approach tilts more toward unfavorable and further from fair because the same budget reduction is applied to everyone-regardless of whether a business unit is part of a growth strategy (versus one that is more established) or has a product line experiencing an upward trajectory (versus one headed into the sunset).

Finally, the disconnect between the budget holders and human resources creates another cyclical exercise where both parties are working with limited information and almost zero visibility. HR may be required to adjust hiring dates, compensation packages, or bonus programs to align to budgetary restrictions. However, without alignment to their finance business partners, this work is being performed in a vacuum without ensuring that operational plans are coordinated with strategy.

At its core, the operating expenditure budgeting process is far more than a cost-cutting exercise and it can provide tremendous insight across the entire value chain. Rather than serve as a point of friction, the budgeting process can help stakeholders understand how to optimally allocate resources and keep expenditures aligned with strategic plans.

Doing so is also easier than you might think. With the right approach and the right tools, departments and business functions can collaborate to build budgets that are focused on driving growth rather than simply trying to do more with less.