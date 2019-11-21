Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anaplan, Inc.    PLAN

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anaplan : Align operating expenditures with strategy, manage costs and maximize spend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:32pm EST

This is the third article in a series of blogs that discuss how businesses can leverage technology across the entire value chain. Parts one and two can be found in the Anaplan.com blog:

Part one: How should my organization approach Connected Planning?
Part two: Revenue operations: Five considerations to help align planning across sales, marketing, and customer success

Talk to anyone with a solid tenure in finance or human resources (HR) and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been part of a cost-cutting initiative at one time or another. Painful and sometimes emotional, finding new, creative, and seemingly impossible ways to trim the budget is anything but enjoyable.

One reason why this particular exercise borders on the intersection of tedium and frustration comes down to the disconnect between the higher and lower levels of management. Metrics set in the long-range plan flow off the corporate strategy, then trickle down as budget cuts from the highest levels of the organization. Cost center managers and budget-holders then have to make the mandated adjustments, even though some of the expenditures are related to mission-critical and/or day-to-day operations.

Another pain point in the budgeting process? The blanket approach businesses take in deciding which cuts they're going to make. Widely referred to as a 'peanut butter spread,' this approach tilts more toward unfavorable and further from fair because the same budget reduction is applied to everyone-regardless of whether a business unit is part of a growth strategy (versus one that is more established) or has a product line experiencing an upward trajectory (versus one headed into the sunset).

Finally, the disconnect between the budget holders and human resources creates another cyclical exercise where both parties are working with limited information and almost zero visibility. HR may be required to adjust hiring dates, compensation packages, or bonus programs to align to budgetary restrictions. However, without alignment to their finance business partners, this work is being performed in a vacuum without ensuring that operational plans are coordinated with strategy.

At its core, the operating expenditure budgeting process is far more than a cost-cutting exercise and it can provide tremendous insight across the entire value chain. Rather than serve as a point of friction, the budgeting process can help stakeholders understand how to optimally allocate resources and keep expenditures aligned with strategic plans.

Doing so is also easier than you might think. With the right approach and the right tools, departments and business functions can collaborate to build budgets that are focused on driving growth rather than simply trying to do more with less.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANAPLAN, INC.
09:32pANAPLAN : Align operating expenditures with strategy, manage costs and maximize ..
PU
07:44aANAPLAN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aANAPLAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07:31aANAPLAN : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
11/18ANAPLAN, INC. : quaterly earnings release
11/13ANAPLAN : Platform Can Deliver a 3X Return, According to Total Economic Impact&t..
BU
11/07ANAPLAN : Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte's 2019 Technology F..
PU
11/07ANAPLAN :  Anaplan Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte's 2019 Tec..
BU
11/06ANAPLAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/18ANAPLAN : Driving efficiency and visibility with Connected Project Planning
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 M
EBIT 2020 -59,9 M
Net income 2020 -150 M
Finance 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -41,9x
EV / Sales2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2021 14,9x
Capitalization 6 999 M
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,11  $
Last Close Price 53,09  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rob D. Ward Independent Director
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.100.04%6 479
SALESFORCE.COM19.88%143 732
NUTANIX, INC.-28.11%5 745
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.07%3 676
QUALYS, INC.17.66%3 409
SANSAN INC--.--%1 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group