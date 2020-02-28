Log in
ANAPLAN, INC.

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
02/28 04:06:05 pm
44.94 USD   +2.07%
Anaplan : Announces Appointment of Allan Leinwand to Its Board of Directors

02/28/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced the appointment of Allan Leinwand to its Board of Directors effective February 26, 2020.

Mr. Leinwand has more than 20 years of extensive experience in technology leadership and impressive roles including company founder, venture capitalist, and board member. He is currently SVP of Engineering at Slack Technologies, Inc. Prior to joining Slack, Mr. Leinwand was CTO at ServiceNow, Inc. during a period of exceptional growth, and also previously worked as CTO of Infrastructure at Zynga Inc., as a venture partner at Panorama Capital, and as an operating partner at JPMorgan Partners. He founded Vyatta, Inc., an open-source networking company acquired by Brocade Communications Systems.

Mr. Leinwand has a deep background in cloud computing, infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service and internet architecture. He is a sought-after advisor who previously has served on the boards of Marin Software and Affinity Internet. Mr. Leinwand has a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“We are thrilled to have someone as distinguished as Allan join our board. With his incredible experience and expertise with computer networking to the latest innovation in the cloud space, Allan has had a front-row seat to many of the most transformative changes in the tech industry,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO, Anaplan. “We are excited to welcome him as we expand further into major enterprises as the platform of choice.”

“I’ve followed many companies and trends over the years, but few that are as exciting as Anaplan,” said Allan Leinwand. “I strongly believe that the power of Connected Planning to transform enterprises with accelerated decision-making will continue to make major traction across industries. I look forward to contributing to the Board and the leadership team as they embark on the next phase of their journey.”

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,400 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.


