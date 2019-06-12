Anaplan : Brings the Connected Planning Honeycomb Effect to Life with New Intelligence Capabilities at CPX 2019

Anaplan,
Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, introduced current
pilot programs that leverage partner ML and AI technologies with the
Anaplan platform for intelligent planning during Connected Planning
Xperience (CPX). The annual customer and user event demonstrated the
impact of Connected Planning on enterprise and ecosystem-wide
transformation with platform enhancements and a program dominated by
customer speakers.
Anaplan announced
a new UX and shared details of emergent machine-learning
capabilities for intelligent planning. Customers spoke to ways that the
platform intuitively guides people to the right places at the right time
and democratizes decision making across devices and solutions. Current
and emergent platform advances include:
-
Predictive analytics and automation – continued investment in
AI/ML capabilities to infuse predictive, scenario-based
decision-making into Connected Planning.
-
Optimizer – finding new ways to automate, anticipate, and
accelerate the planning process to better predict outcomes based on
multiple internal and external factors.
-
Frictionless integration – leveraging Anaplan’s broad set of
integration capabilities and purpose-built connectors to gain insights
from disparate data for true connected planning.
“We see Anaplan at the center of how companies incorporate intelligence
into their business and their digital transformation strategy,” said
Sampath Gomatam, SVP of Product at Anaplan. “Our newly launched UX is
constructed to be the foundation for the Intelligent Enterprise,
connecting people across and at the edges of the enterprise.”
Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan, kicked off the event with
a keynote address that brought the honeycomb effect of Connected
Planning to life, showing an audience of 2,000 business leaders and
planning professionals a futuristic view called the Connected Ecosystem.
The vision builds on Connected Planning across the enterprise and
connects its business ecosystem for more informed and aligned
decision-making to drastically impact top and bottom line economics.
The conference
featured over 50 sessions and 50 Anaplan customer speakers sharing
their own Connected Planning experiences and journeys.
Anaplan’s Connected Planning Xperience conference will continue its
world tour, with its next event in London on September 30, Paris on
October 16, and Tokyo on November 6. To learn more visit Anaplan.com/CPX.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected
Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary
Hyperblock™ technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables
dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global
enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to
enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing
business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage.
Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners,
and more than 1,150 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.
