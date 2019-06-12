Anaplan : Brings the Connected Planning Honeycomb Effect to Life with New Intelligence Capabilities at CPX 2019

Customer speakers from Carter’s/OshKosh B’Gosh, Symantec, Anheuser-Busch InBev and global platinum sponsor Deloitte share insights on business success with Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, introduced current pilot programs that leverage partner ML and AI technologies with the Anaplan platform for intelligent planning during Connected Planning Xperience (CPX). The annual customer and user event demonstrated the impact of Connected Planning on enterprise and ecosystem-wide transformation with platform enhancements and a program dominated by customer speakers.

Anaplan announced a new UX and shared details of emergent machine-learning capabilities for intelligent planning. Customers spoke to ways that the platform intuitively guides people to the right places at the right time and democratizes decision making across devices and solutions. Current and emergent platform advances include:

Predictive analytics and automation – continued investment in AI/ML capabilities to infuse predictive, scenario-based decision-making into Connected Planning.

– continued investment in AI/ML capabilities to infuse predictive, scenario-based decision-making into Connected Planning. Optimizer – finding new ways to automate, anticipate, and accelerate the planning process to better predict outcomes based on multiple internal and external factors.

– finding new ways to automate, anticipate, and accelerate the planning process to better predict outcomes based on multiple internal and external factors. Frictionless integration – leveraging Anaplan’s broad set of integration capabilities and purpose-built connectors to gain insights from disparate data for true connected planning.

“We see Anaplan at the center of how companies incorporate intelligence into their business and their digital transformation strategy,” said Sampath Gomatam, SVP of Product at Anaplan. “Our newly launched UX is constructed to be the foundation for the Intelligent Enterprise, connecting people across and at the edges of the enterprise.”

Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan, kicked off the event with a keynote address that brought the honeycomb effect of Connected Planning to life, showing an audience of 2,000 business leaders and planning professionals a futuristic view called the Connected Ecosystem. The vision builds on Connected Planning across the enterprise and connects its business ecosystem for more informed and aligned decision-making to drastically impact top and bottom line economics.

The conference featured over 50 sessions and 50 Anaplan customer speakers sharing their own Connected Planning experiences and journeys.

Anaplan’s Connected Planning Xperience conference will continue its world tour, with its next event in London on September 30, Paris on October 16, and Tokyo on November 6. To learn more visit Anaplan.com/CPX.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,150 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

