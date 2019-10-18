Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anaplan, Inc.    PLAN

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anaplan : Driving efficiency and visibility with Connected Project Planning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 12:59am EDT

When it comes to project planning, ubiquitous traditional spreadsheets have been an ongoing challenge for years because, as a business scales up, so too do the number and size of its projects. The results are larger file sizes and an increase in the overall quantity of spreadsheets across the organization, leading to a lack of visibility, version control issues, over-complexity, and other inefficiencies.

For example, you may have in excess of 100 individual, isolated spreadsheet files on a server or your desktop that require overly time-consuming manual data input, maintenance, and consolidation. Thus, as a project manager or controller, you may ask yourself: How do I spend less of my valuable time managing data and, instead, spend more of it strategically managing the project and generating the forecast?

This has been stressed before by Mark Garrett, CFO of Adobe, in a WSJ interview, 'I don't want financial planning people spending their time importing and exporting and manipulating data, I want them to focus on what is the data telling us,' he said. With a cloud-based Connected Planning platform that unifies data, people, and plans across the organization, you can do just that. Here are just a few of the ways that Connected Planning technology enables efficiency, visibility, and collaboration in project planning:

  1. A single, centralized database

    When you move data from internal servers and desktops into a collaborative, cloud-based system, you effectively create a one-stop-shop for all of your data. With all data located in an easily accessible and centralized location, it simplifies management and organization-no more requesting or searching for the project data across numerous different databases and files.

  2. Roles and permissions

    Easily set roles and permissions for every stakeholder. This enables you to have total control over the scope of the project, and grant access or visibility to only those you want or need to see the data.

  3. Enterprise-wide Connected Planning

    When everyone is working within the same system, there's no longer a need to worry about which version or revision you're on, checking a file in or, sending it back and forth multiple times via email. A cloud-based platform allows you to collaborate more effectively and focus on a single set of data. For example, purchase order data can be connected to supply chain data so you to more easily identify which parts or resources are required for a project. Forecasting data may also be directly connected to accounting and finance to better ensure projects are within the benchmarks of the planned budget. Ultimately, your project planning data is no longer localized to just your department. A cloud-based Connected Planning platform connects your plans across multiple departments, which helps you make more informed, strategic decisions for the business as a whole.

  4. Automation & Workflow Process Enhancement

    Do away with macro-generated, traditional spreadsheets and say hello to automation. Cloud-based business planning systems can connect to and update directly from your main databases. Additionally, you can build automated actions into your model to drive more efficient workflow management. For example, when managing employee resources for a project, automation can be used to add, remove, or transfer employees between projects with just a couple of clicks.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 04:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANAPLAN, INC.
12:59aANAPLAN : Driving efficiency and visibility with Connected Project Planning
PU
10/15ANAPLAN : How business leaders in the insurance industry can drive a profitable ..
PU
10/05ANAPLAN : Driving value beyond compliance in Financial Services
PU
10/04ANAPLAN : Modernizing Connected Planning for the mining industry
PU
09/27ANAPLAN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09ANAPLAN : management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
08/27ANAPLAN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/27ANAPLAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/27ANAPLAN : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/15ANAPLAN : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 342 M
EBIT 2020 -68,2 M
Net income 2020 -156 M
Finance 2020 318 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -34,9x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 12,2x
Capitalization 5 766 M
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 63,06  $
Last Close Price 43,74  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rob D. Ward Independent Director
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.65.41%5 766
SALESFORCE.COM6.72%128 650
NUTANIX, INC.-35.66%4 946
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.9.22%3 308
QUALYS, INC.3.47%3 077
SANSAN INC--.--%1 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group