Anaplan : Driving efficiency and visibility with Connected Project Planning

When it comes to project planning, ubiquitous traditional spreadsheets have been an ongoing challenge for years because, as a business scales up, so too do the number and size of its projects. The results are larger file sizes and an increase in the overall quantity of spreadsheets across the organization, leading to a lack of visibility, version control issues, over-complexity, and other inefficiencies.

For example, you may have in excess of 100 individual, isolated spreadsheet files on a server or your desktop that require overly time-consuming manual data input, maintenance, and consolidation. Thus, as a project manager or controller, you may ask yourself: How do I spend less of my valuable time managing data and, instead, spend more of it strategically managing the project and generating the forecast?

This has been stressed before by Mark Garrett, CFO of Adobe, in a WSJ interview, 'I don't want financial planning people spending their time importing and exporting and manipulating data, I want them to focus on what is the data telling us,' he said. With a cloud-based Connected Planning platform that unifies data, people, and plans across the organization, you can do just that. Here are just a few of the ways that Connected Planning technology enables efficiency, visibility, and collaboration in project planning: