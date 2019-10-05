Log in
Anaplan : Driving value beyond compliance in Financial Services

10/05/2019 | 02:22am EDT

If IFRS17 introduces the concept of a forward-looking view of the financial data, the solution to IFRS17 transformational challenges doesn't reside only in the accounting. It will need to include activities such as cash-flow modeling and forecasting, aligning the planning and forecasting models to the new external reporting framework, and allocating costs at a granular level.

It will also impact the overall agility of the IFRS17 architecture to ensure that organizations can proactively measure and project the impacts of a new product, a change in pricing, or any material change in the business both during transition periods and on the IFRS17 financial statements.

Anaplan, in collaboration with Deloitte, has developed a comprehensive IFRS17 solution by combining Deloitte's accounting, actuarial, and data management expertise with the scalability, agility, and forward-looking capabilities of the Connected Planning Platform.

More than addressing the IFRS17 reporting requirements, the solution is meant to drive value beyond compliance and support the transformation agenda of CFOs in the Insurance industry.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 06:21:01 UTC
