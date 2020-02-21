Log in
Anaplan : Gartner names Anaplan a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management for the Fourth Year Running

02/21/2020 | 07:44pm EST
For the fourth consecutive year, Gartner has named Anaplan a Leader in its Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Sales Performance Management (SPM) report.

Read more about the evaluation process and what it takes to be an MQ Leader in the full report.

According to Gartner, 'the sales performance management market grew by 14%, to $1.099 billion, in 2019.'

Gartner defines a sales performance management solution as 'a suite of operational and analytical functions that automate and unite back-office operational sales processes, implemented to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.'

For Anaplan, sales performance management is an exciting area of growth and innovation driven by our customers and our partners. Global enterprises, including Tableau, Vodafone, HP and ForeScout Technologies, leverage Anaplan to optimize their sales planning and performance.

'Incentive compensation is a crucial part of our sales strategy, and getting it right requires alignment with key stakeholders across departments,' said Maxim Barsky, Senior Accountant, Incentive Compensation at Cornerstone OnDemand. 'Anaplan's flexibility allowed us to significantly reduce the time needed to implement, calculate and analyze incentive compensation data, and provided more time to collaborate with our business partners in Finance and HR to ensure our incentive programs are aligned with our revenue goals.'

We believe that Gartner named Anaplan as an MQ Leader based on our excellence in areas like incentive compensation and territory and quota management, but also on our vision for the future of sales planning, incentives, and insights.

Revenue growth expectations are higher than ever, yet prioritizing activities to increase sales effectiveness and efficiency remains a major challenge for leadership. In this environment, sales leaders need a single platform to connect performance and planning data across disparate teams and enable fast and confident decision-making.

Anaplan provides professionals across sales, sales operations, marketing, finance and more with a flexible yet powerful tool for their go-to-market strategy. Capabilities like Predictive Sales Planning allow leaders to uncover insights and opportunities by aggregating and analyzing massive amounts of previously inaccessible, unwieldy data - ultimately providing sales leaders with more effective ways of motivating sellers and increasing sales performance.

We look forward to driving new growth for global sales leaders in 2020 and beyond.

Access your complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management report and learn more about how Anaplan can help your sales organization.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Melissa Hilbert, February 18, 2020
Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 00:43:10 UTC
