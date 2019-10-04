Anaplan : Modernizing Connected Planning for the mining industry

A Connected Planning approach for mining companies means that all relevant data is modeled in a single, centralized platform. In addition to traditional financial planning, a Connected Planning platform can be used to plan for, and link together plans from every functional area of the business, ranging from S&OP and sales to workforce and IT. This empowers businesses to make quicker and better-informed decisions, creating a competitive advantage. Models can be built quickly and without dependence on IT or advanced coding skills to connect different time horizons. This allows users to predict monthly and quarterly production figures on the fly, based on actual daily production. Because all relevant data is stored within the same system and shared collaboratively, it improves the natural downstream flow of information in the production process and stockpile management.

Spaulding Ridge has built a reputation based on several years of experience working with large mining companies across the world to improve the enterprise performance management processes. We've partnered with mining companies on improving the following: strategic and long-range planning, close and consolidation, detailed mine site planning, reporting and analysis of various aspects of mining operations (both financial and operational), and detailed business intelligence (BI) projects at mine-site level.

