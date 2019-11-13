Log in
Anaplan : Platform Can Deliver a 3X Return, According to Total Economic Impact™ Study

11/13/2019 | 02:37pm EST

Study Underscores the Value of Connected Planning as a Competitive Edge for Businesses

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today released the results of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, quantifying the potential cost savings and business benefits enabled by Anaplan’s platform. Based on data gathered from customer interviews, the study found that a composite organization would experience benefits of $21.4 million over three years by deploying the Anaplan platform, adding up to a net present value of $16.4 million and a return on investment of 324 percent.

“Our unique platform for Connected Planning empowers agile, quicker decision-making across the organization so that enterprises can react faster to benefit from any market condition,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. “We are excited that the Total Economic Impact™ study from Forrester confirms how business leaders from the best performing companies recognize the immense value of Connected Planning to drive growth and gain a competitive advantage.”

Forrester conducted in-depth interviews with several customers who utilize Anaplan’s Connected Planning solution across various business functions, including finance, sales, workforce, IT and supply chain. The insights gathered from these interviews were used to develop a composite organization to analyze the benefits, costs, and risks associated with implementing Anaplan and quantify its total economic impact.

Over a three year period, the composite organization experienced the following benefits:

  • 50 percent financial planning and analysis (FP&A) efficiency improvements for aggregation and forecasting
  • 40 percent increase in demand planning productivity
  • Two times faster sales pipeline consolidation and forecasting
  • 95 percent reduction in time spent by IT when updating existing models

In describing the impact of Anaplan, a finance executive from a food and beverage company using Anaplan to connect supply chain, sales and finance said, “So far, Anaplan has driven faster processes, we’re able to do more with the same resources, have faster consolidations, faster processes, fewer iterations, and more time to focus on the insights rather than just data crunching.”

To learn more about the Total Economic Impact™ of Anaplan, download the full study here.

About the Total Economic Impact of Anaplan Study

Forrester developed the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Anaplan study, commissioned by Anaplan, through seven enterprise customer interviews across the cybersecurity, CPG, food and beverage, retail, healthcare and technology industries. From the information provided in the interviews, Forrester has constructed a TEI framework for those organizations considering implementing Anaplan. The objective of the framework is to identify the cost, benefit, flexibility, and risk factors that affect the investment decision.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,250 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
