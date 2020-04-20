Anaplan : Sales forecasting through volatility

The global economic turmoil stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic has suddenly cast a spotlight on contingency planning across the business. Practically overnight, leaders across industries and regions have had to quickly reevaluate cash positions, liquidity, and strategies to endure future commercial turbulence.

Even in a time of crisis, and despite many unknowns, it is possible to forecast sales and revenue trends. Population health and safety is currently the top priority. But business leaders must also focus on continuing operations where possible and pursuing sources of reliable revenue, so that they can help to ensure the economic stability of their companies and employees, and position their organizations to accelerate quickly when markets rebound.

Recent studies suggest that volatile economic markets have significantly jeopardized future revenue streams for businesses globally. Uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have rapidly softened global demand and resulted in near-term sales forecasts evaporating as much as 50% in many industries.

Why is this happening? One word: uncertainty. We all seek answers to the same questions: How long will this pandemic last, how deep will the financial impact be, and how quickly can we recover?

One of the most important actions commercial leaders can take today is securing the revenue line. Sales leaders need to determine where the organization is most and least vulnerable, when it comes to the revenue plan.

This process begins by meticulously analyzing the sales pipeline and inspecting its make-up across three core dimensions: size, shape, and contents.