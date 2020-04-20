Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anaplan, Inc.    PLAN

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anaplan : Sales forecasting through volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:36pm EDT

The global economic turmoil stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic has suddenly cast a spotlight on contingency planning across the business. Practically overnight, leaders across industries and regions have had to quickly reevaluate cash positions, liquidity, and strategies to endure future commercial turbulence.

Even in a time of crisis, and despite many unknowns, it is possible to forecast sales and revenue trends. Population health and safety is currently the top priority. But business leaders must also focus on continuing operations where possible and pursuing sources of reliable revenue, so that they can help to ensure the economic stability of their companies and employees, and position their organizations to accelerate quickly when markets rebound.

Recent studies suggest that volatile economic markets have significantly jeopardized future revenue streams for businesses globally. Uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have rapidly softened global demand and resulted in near-term sales forecasts evaporating as much as 50% in many industries.

Why is this happening? One word: uncertainty. We all seek answers to the same questions: How long will this pandemic last, how deep will the financial impact be, and how quickly can we recover?

One of the most important actions commercial leaders can take today is securing the revenue line. Sales leaders need to determine where the organization is most and least vulnerable, when it comes to the revenue plan.

This process begins by meticulously analyzing the sales pipeline and inspecting its make-up across three core dimensions: size, shape, and contents.

Sales pipeline considerations

Size: This should vary by rep, but a general rule of thumb is Pipeline Size = Quota / Annual Close Rate.
Shape: Aim for linearity, not a funnel-remove unwinnable deals from your pipeline as early as possible.
Contents: Not every lead is desirable, and not every lead is winnable; accounts and prospects that fill the pipeline should align with corporate objectives.

Once you have the pipeline assessed, answering the following questions will be critical in securing short- and long-term revenue sources.

Key questions to ask related to current sales pursuits:
  • Given recent disruptions, will the customers you're focused on still be in a position to buy?
  • Is the value proposition of what you are selling still impactful in these changing market conditions?
  • Given any recent shifts in your organization's go-to-market strategy, are these deals still desirable?
  • Based on these assessments, are these deals objectively winnable?

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks and months, one certainty is that global markets have changed. That is why it is more important than ever to balance external insights with internal assessments, particularly related to revenue plans and sales forecasts.

According to the April 2020 Gartner Top CRM Sales Technologies for the New Realities of Selling in the COVID-19 World, 'Organizations that rely on predictive forecasting tools which do not incorporate third-party data signals for market intelligence into their models will be useless for revenue targeting. This is because they solely depend on historical data to feed predictive models, leading to distorted 'business as usual' projections.'

The economic impact of this pandemic will be harsh for many businesses, but it will also present opportunities. As business leaders, it is important to build contingency plans, prepare for the worst-case scenario, identify plans to optimally mitigate these near-term impacts, and work to position the organization for recovery.

The ripple effects of COVID-19 will also touch nearly every enterprise worldwide. A frank analysis of the sales forecast and how it impacts subsequent decisions across the business can help you accelerate out of the curve more quickly and set your enterprise up for a successful recovery.

Join us for our upcoming webinar, 'Finding Common Ground in Uncertain Times: How Sales and Finance Can Stay on Target,' to hear how cross-functional leaders achieve a better relationship between sales and finance to overcome uncertainty and uncover new opportunities to impact the bottom line.

Register here
Related Posts

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 00:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANAPLAN, INC.
08:36pANAPLAN : Sales forecasting through volatility
PU
03/30ANAPLAN : management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
03/25A CULTURE OF BELONGING : Fireside chat with Pat Wadors
PU
02/28ANAPLAN : Announces Appointment of Allan Leinwand to Its Board of Directors
BU
02/27ANAPLAN : Presentation
PU
02/27ANAPLAN : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27ANAPLAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
02/27ANAPLAN : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/21ANAPLAN : Gartner names Anaplan a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Pe..
PU
02/20ANAPLAN : Recognized as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Perfor..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 453 M
EBIT 2021 -61,4 M
Net income 2021 -160 M
Finance 2021 271 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,7x
P/E ratio 2022 -35,2x
EV / Sales2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2022 8,28x
Capitalization 5 027 M
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 47,50  $
Last Close Price 36,75  $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rob D. Ward Independent Director
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.-28.42%5 027
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-0.01%145 545
CLOUDFLARE, INC.45.55%7 514
DYNATRACE, INC.1.58%7 216
QUALYS, INC.27.30%4 149
NUTANIX, INC.-46.10%3 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group