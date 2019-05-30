Anaplan : Students Gain Competitive Edge with Anaplan University Connect

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, formally
launched Anaplan
University Connect, a program committed to equipping university
students with the competitive analytical and decision-making skills to
address the needs of today’s global marketplace.
The Anaplan University Connect program works closely with leading
universities around the globe to develop and deliver a model building
curriculum that incorporates the latest data science methods to modern
business planning practices. With valuable and real-world data analysis
skills, students from the program can be hired to quickly contribute to
the digital transformation efforts of enterprise companies.
One example is Jaymin Patel, a recent graduate from the Parker College
of Business at Georgia Southern University. He secured a data analyst
role at global data analytics and technology company Equifax after
taking several Anaplan Model Building courses through the Anaplan
University Connect program. He will be recognized as the first recipient
of the ‘Student Anaplanner of the Year’ award during Anaplan’s Connected
Planning Xperience (CPX) conference in San Francisco, June 10-12,
2019.
“Having an Anaplan model building certificate really helped Jaymin
distinguish himself from other candidates,” said Julie Anderson, Sales
Operations System & Analytics Leader at Equifax. “At Equifax, the
Anaplan platform has transformed our sales planning with optimized
territory and quota (T&Q) management and sales forecasting. The fact
that Jaymin already knows how to use the planning tool for modeling and
forecasting means he can immediately add value to our organization.
These are the skills that can propel a career at Equifax.”
The Anaplan University Connect program is designed to provide a
competitive edge for students seeking jobs within Anaplan’s fast-growing customer
and partner
ecosystem, which includes many customers from the Global Fortune 500
list of companies. The program includes various universities, such as
California Polytechnic State University, University of Illinois Chicago,
Georgia Southern University, and Singapore Management University.
A poll, conducted by Gallup for the Business-Higher Education Forum, revealed
that by 2021, 69% of employers expect candidates with data science and
analytics skills to get preference for jobs in their organizations. Yet
only 23% of college and university leaders say their graduates will have
those skills.
“The demand for skilled talent has never been greater,” said Simon
Tucker, Chief Planning Officer at Anaplan. “The University Connect
program turns classrooms at leading universities into real-world
learning environments where students can gain hands-on experience with
industry-leading planning tools like the Anaplan platform. Whether
through university partnerships, hackathons, workshops, or industry
contests, we’re committed to empowering the next generation of the
workforce to best position themselves for outstanding careers within the
Anaplan ecosystem.”
Students and professors participating in the program have been invited
to join Anaplan at its CPX conference, where students will participate
in a hackathon
at its San Francisco headquarters on June 10, 2019 alongside Anaplan
customers and partners. The hackathon offers students the opportunity to
network with leading employers and showcase their planning and
model-building skills for real-world challenges.
