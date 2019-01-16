Anaplan : named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that leading global research and advisory firm Gartner named Anaplan a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management 1 for the third year in a row. Vendors were evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In Gartner's evaluation, the report authors wrote, "The SPM market grew 13%, to $950 million, in 2018." The report also noted that "Application leaders supporting sales technology should focus on operational excellence, while expanding their business case for emerging technologies such as algorithmic analytics and machine learning to remain competitive." Anaplan believes that its inclusion in this report underscores its platform's enterprise strength in serving large, complex customers, such as Tableau Software Inc., to help them make faster, better decisions and anticipate what is next.

"Leveraging Anaplan to deploy and manage our sales plan has been a critical part of our company's development," said Matthew Kuo, Senior Sales Planning Analyst at Tableau Software. "Tableau has been an Anaplan customer for about five years, using the Anaplan platform to model complex calculations and create a single source of truth for all of our sales planning data. The platform's flexibility has enabled us to scale for significant growth and accommodate major changes to our planning methodology. With Anaplan, our sales planning process is no longer a black box. Now, our team members collaborate on one transparent platform, use a consistent approach, and are able to analyze model data in real-time."

In July 2018, Anaplan was also named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions2, another designation that Anaplan believes points to the company's ability to connect planning in all parts of the enterprise with a single, unified interface. The 2019 Magic Quadrant report notes: "Gartner estimates that the market—at more than 25% adopted—understands the value of SPM in an organization."



"We believe this recognition validates our Connected Planning vision for Sales Performance Management and related sales effectiveness processes, while also illustrating how the company's flexible, scalable platform is set apart in the marketplace," said Jason Loh, Global Head of Sales Solutions, Anaplan. "Various other SPM offerings on the market evolved through acquisitions, which often left customers burdened with integrating disparate technologies and data models. The Anaplan platform is designed to align all components of a go-to-market strategy on a single platform, allowing users to easily connect their SPM processes across sales, marketing, finance, supply chain, workforce planning, and the rest of the business."

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary HyperblockTM technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

