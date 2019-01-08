Anaplan : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Anaplan
Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced
that David H. Morton, Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at
the following investor conference:
Needham Growth Conference
New York, NY
Tuesday, January 15,
2019
7:40 a.m. (PT) / 10:40 a.m. (ET)
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of Anaplan’s
presentation available on Anaplan’s Investor Center website at https://investors.anaplan.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following
the completion of the event.
About Anaplan
Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning.
Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology,
purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative,
and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to
connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and
decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our
customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over
20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,000 customers
worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006151/en/