Anaplan : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that David H. Morton, Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

Needham Growth Conference

New York, NY

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

7:40 a.m. (PT) / 10:40 a.m. (ET)

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of Anaplan’s presentation available on Anaplan’s Investor Center website at https://investors.anaplan.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,000 customers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006151/en/