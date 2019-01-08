Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anaplan Inc    PLAN

ANAPLAN INC (PLAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
27.17 USD   +4.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anaplan : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that David H. Morton, Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

Needham Growth Conference
New York, NY
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
7:40 a.m. (PT) / 10:40 a.m. (ET)

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of Anaplan’s presentation available on Anaplan’s Investor Center website at https://investors.anaplan.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,000 customers worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANAPLAN INC
08:01pANAPLAN : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
2018ANAPLAN : Altify Welcomes Bob Slaby and Hunter Allen to Executive Leadership Tea..
AQ
2018ANAPLAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2018ANAPLAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
2018ANAPLAN : Delivers Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
2018ANAPLAN : Named to Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™ list of Fastest Gr..
PR
2018ANAPLAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2018ANAPLAN : Customers Share How They Overcome Legacy Challenges with a Better Way ..
PR
2018ANAPLAN : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the ..
PR
2018ANAPLAN : First Global "State of Connected Planning Survey" Identifies Key Trend..
PR
More news
Chart ANAPLAN INC
Duration : Period :
Anaplan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer
Standish H. O'Grady Director
Ravi Mohan Director
Rob D. Ward Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN INC-2.03%3 249
SALESFORCE.COM3.83%108 798
NUTANIX INC8.01%8 047
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.2.40%3 027
QUALYS INC-0.55%2 927
SOPHOS GROUP PLC0.79%2 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.