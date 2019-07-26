Log in
ANAPLAN INC

(PLAN)
Anaplan : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

07/26/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that David H. Morton, Jr. EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum
Vail, CO
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET)

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of Anaplan’s presentation available on Anaplan’s Investor Center website at https://investors.anaplan.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,150 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 330 M
EBIT 2020 -75,2 M
Net income 2020 -149 M
Finance 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -50,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -49,3x
EV / Sales2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2021 17,4x
Capitalization 7 670 M
Chart ANAPLAN INC
Duration : Period :
Anaplan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,58  $
Last Close Price 59,38  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer
Standish H. O'Grady Director
Ravi Mohan Director
Rob D. Ward Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN INC123.74%7 670
SALESFORCE.COM16.34%123 742
NUTANIX INC-43.62%4 361
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.21.18%3 645
QUALYS INC19.82%3 507
SOPHOS GROUP PLC14.90%2 630
