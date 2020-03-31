ANAB Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud claims against AnaptysBio, Inc. ("AnaptysBio" or the "Company") on behalf of all purchasers of AnaptysBio common stock (NASDAQ: ANAB) between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased AnaptysBio shares, have information, would like to discuss this investigation, or have any questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact our attorneys Michael Dell'Angelo, Esq. at (215) 875-3080 or Benjamin Galdston, Esq. at (619) 489-0300, or visit www.bergermontague.com/anaptysbio.

According to the complaint, AnaptysBio misrepresented and concealed information about the efficacy of its lead asset, etokimab, a drug intended to treat various inflammatory diseases.

Beginning in October 2017, AnaptysBio touted "positive" data from its Phase 2a clinical trial of etokimab, stating it provided "a solid foundation for the continued development of [etokimab] across a number of atopic diseases" and that the drug's efficacy was "very encourag[ing]." However, on March 26, 2018, RBC Capital Markets issued a report questioning the veracity of AnaptysBio's Phase 2a data.

Etokimab's efficacy came into question again on June 21, 2019, when Credit Suisse issued a report challenging the veracity of the Company's Phase 2a data with respect to atopic dermatitis, citing AnaptysBio's small sample size and failure to provide critical details.

Finally, on November 8, 2019, AnaptysBio announced disappointing data from its Phase 2b study and revealed that etokimab "failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial." On this news, several analysts downgraded the Company's stock, and shares fell a staggering 72%, or $25.98, to close at $10.18 per share.

If you purchased AnaptysBio common stock during the Class Period, you may seek Court appointment as lead plaintiff to represent other injured investors in a class action. The lead plaintiff appointment deadline is May 26, 2020. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to share in any potential Class recovery.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding AnaptysBio, Inc. should consider their options to help Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of successful recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts

Michael Dell'Angelo, Managing Shareholder

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3080

mdellangelo@bm.net

Benjamin Galdston, Shareholder

Berger Montague

(619) 489-0300

bgaldston@bm.net

