AnaptysBio (ANAB) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AnaptysBio, Inc. ("AnaptysBio" or the Company")(NASDAQ: ANAB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased AnaptysBio common stock between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020.

AnaptysBio's lead drug asset was etokimab (formerly ANB020), a drug intended for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the efficacy of etokimab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease otherwise known as eczema, as well as peanut allergies.

