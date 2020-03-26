Log in
AnaptysBio (ANAB) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

03/26/2020

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AnaptysBio, Inc. ("AnaptysBio" or the Company")(NASDAQ: ANAB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased AnaptysBio common stock between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020. 

[Click here to join this action]

AnaptysBio's lead drug asset was etokimab (formerly ANB020), a drug intended for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the efficacy of etokimab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease otherwise known as eczema, as well as peanut allergies.

If you are interested in learning more about the case, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anaptysbio-anab-class-action-alert-johnson-fistel-encourages-investors-to-contact-firm-301030646.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
