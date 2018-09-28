Log in
ANAPTYSBIO INC (ANAB)
AnaptysBio Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option

09/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,530,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $94.46 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 330,000 shares of common stock. Gross proceeds to AnaptysBio from the offering are expected to be approximately $239.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor, Guggenheim Securities and Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-managers.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by AnaptysBio with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which became automatically effective on February 5, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Investor Relations
617.895.9511
monique@thrustir.com 

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Investor Relations
910.777.3049
chelcie@thrustir.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
