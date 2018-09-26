Log in
AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

09/26/2018 | 01:50am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $94.46 per share. In addition, AnaptysBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by AnaptysBio. The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds to AnaptysBio from the offering are expected to be approximately $207.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. AnaptysBio intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund research and development activities for its clinical development programs, including, but not limited to, its ongoing and planned clinical trials for etokimab and ANB019, including related manufacturing costs, its ongoing preclinical, discovery and research programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  Cantor, Guggenheim Securities and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by AnaptysBio with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became automatically effective on February 5, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering; and those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Investor Relations
617.895.9511
monique@thrustir.com

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Investor Relations
910.777.3049
chelcie@thrustir.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2,06 M
EBIT 2018 -68,0 M
Net income 2018 -67,9 M
Finance 2018 116 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1 132x
EV / Sales 2019 404x
Capitalization 2 451 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO INC
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Dominic Piscitelli Chief Financial Officer
Marco Londei Chief Medical Officer
Nicholas B. Lydon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO INC-7.86%2 451
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%98 029
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.56%46 555
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.81%41 417
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.01%10 951
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC165.26%10 172
