AnaptysBio Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Updates

Topline Data From Etokimab ATLAS Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint





Reported Positive Topline Data from Interim Analysis of GALLOP Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ANB019 Monotherapy in Moderate-to-Severe Generalized Pustular Psoriasis





IND Filing for Company’s Third Wholly-Owned Program, ANB030, an anti-PD-1 Agonist Antibody, Expected in 4Q19

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided pipeline updates.

“While we are disappointed with the top-line results of our etokimab ATLAS trial, we intend to re-evaluate our etokimab development strategy following additional data from ATLAS and top-line results from ECLIPSE in the first quarter of 2020,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “We look forward to advancing ANB019, ANB030 and additional preclinical programs in our wholly-owned pipeline.”

Etokimab (ANB020 Anti-IL-33) Program

The Company today announced topline data from its ATLAS trial, a Phase 2b randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-dose study in approximately 300 adult patients treated with etokimab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Each of the etokimab dosing arms failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial, which was demonstration of statistically greater improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) relative placebo at week 16.





AnaptysBio is conducting a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in approximately 100 adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, also referred to as the ECLIPSE trial. Patients are being treated with two multi-dosing frequencies of subcutaneously-administered etokimab or placebo, each in combination with mometasone furoate nasal spray as background therapy. The Company anticipates topline data from an interim analysis of the ECLIPSE trial in the first quarter of 2020.





The Company has decided to postpone the initiation of its planned Phase 2b etokimab clinical trial in eosinophilic asthma, a multi-dose, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial in 300-400 patients, until it has the opportunity to analyze the full data set from the ATLAS trial.

ANB019 (Anti-IL-36 Receptor) Program

In September, AnaptysBio announced positive topline data from an interim analysis of its Phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, also known as the GALLOP trial. In this interim analysis, both patients achieved the primary endpoint of disease score improvement at Day 29 and Day 113 without requiring rescue therapy, demonstrated rapid and sustained mJDA score improvement, with reduction of 58% at Day 8 and 63% at Day 113, and showed complete clearance of skin pustules by Day 8 and through Day 113, with CRP levels decreasing to nearly normal. Enrollment is ongoing in the GALLOP study, and the Company anticipates additional clinical data and a regulatory strategy update for the development of ANB019 in GPP during 2020.





The Company is also conducting a randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-dose Phase 2 trial in 50 patients with palmoplantar pustulosis, or PPP, also known as the POPLAR trial, with topline data anticipated in the first half of 2020.

ANB030 (Anti-PD-1 Agonist) Program

ANB030 is a wholly-owned antibody that binds PD-1 in an agonistic manner, leading to reduced T cell activity and anti-inflammatory effects in vivo. Genetic mutations in the PD-1 pathway are associated with increased susceptibility to various inflammatory conditions and we believe ANB030 has the potential to suppress inflammatory diseases by restoring insufficient PD-1-mediated negative signaling on activated T cells. The Company plans to focus future clinical development of ANB030 on certain autoimmune diseases where PD-1 checkpoint receptor function may be under-represented and anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2020. Preclinical data from the ANB030 was presented in June at the 2019 FOCIS Annual Meeting.

Board of Directors

In September, the Company appointed Laura J. Hamill to its board of directors. Most recently, Ms. Hamill served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations, for Gilead Sciences, where she was involved in the strategic direction and long-term planning of the organization. Previously, Ms. Hamill held a number of US and international executive roles at Amgen, culminating with Senior Vice President and General Manager where she led ~$20B in U.S. commercial operations.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $444.4 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $500.2 million as of December 31, 2018, for a decrease of $55.8 million. The decrease relates primarily to cash used for operating activities.





Collaboration revenue was zero and $5.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which related to a milestone for initiation of a Phase 3 trial in a second indication for dostarlimab, the anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody partnered with TESARO, a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) company, compared to $5.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.





Research and development expenses were $29.9 million and $77.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $17.9 million and $40.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to continued advancement of the Company’s etokimab and ANB019 clinical programs and additional personnel-related expenses, including share-based compensation.





General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million and $12.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.0 million and $11.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The change was due primarily to personnel-related expenses, including share-based compensation.





Net loss was $31.0 million and $77.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, or a net loss per share of $1.15 and $2.85, compared to a net loss of $16.0 million and $44.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, or a net loss per share of $0.66 and $1.86.

Financial Guidance

AnaptysBio expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its current operating plan, taking into account the adjustments to etokimab clinical development activities referenced above, at least into 2021. The Company expects to re-evaluate its current operating plan in light of the topline data from the ATLAS trial and to make adjustments as appropriate to manage the Company’s available cash resources.

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-33 antibody etokimab, previously referred to as ANB020, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and adult chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, or CRSwNP; its anti-IL-36R antibody ANB019 for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and palmoplantar pustulosis, or PPP; and its PD-1 agonist program, ANB030, and other novel anti-inflammatory checkpoint receptor modulator antibodies for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated.

the timing of the release of data from our clinical trials, including etokimab's Phase 2 clinical trial in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polys and ANB019's Phase 2 clinical trials in GPP and PPP, the timing of and our ability to launch a Phase 2b clinical trial of etokimab in eosinophilic asthma patients, the timing of a regulatory strategy update for GPP, and the timing of an IND filing and initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for ANB030, a new wholly-owned anti-inflammatory antibody program.

ANAPTYSBIO, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value data) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,898 $ 113,596 Australian tax incentive receivable — 174 Short-term investments 238,104 313,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,595 6,960 Total current assets 424,597 434,216 Property and equipment, net 1,695 1,445 Long-term investments 23,418 73,128 Other long-term assets 1,735 148 Restricted cash 60 60 Total assets $ 451,505 $ 508,997 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,522 $ 5,443 Accrued expenses 15,286 8,761 Notes payable, current portion 3,077 7,574 Other current liabilities 845 58 Total current liabilities 29,730 21,836 Other long-term liabilities 883 796 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares, issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 27,098 shares and 26,922 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 27 27 Additional paid in capital 644,148 633,251 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 480 (223 ) Accumulated deficit (223,763 ) (146,690 ) Total stockholders’ equity 420,892 486,365 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 451,505 $ 508,997



