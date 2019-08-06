Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AnaptysBio Inc    ANAB

ANAPTYSBIO INC

(ANAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AnaptysBio to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York City.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor section of the AnaptysBio website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-33 antibody etokimab, previously referred to as ANB020, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and adult chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, or CRSwNP; its anti-IL-36R antibody ANB019 for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and palmoplantar pustulosis, or PPP; its PD-1 agonist program, ANB030, and other novel anti-inflammatory checkpoint receptor modulator antibodies  for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO (recently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline), including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (dostarlimab (TSR-042)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033), and an inflammation partnership with Celgene, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli  
AnapytsBio, Inc.
858.362.6348
dpiscitelli@anaptysbio.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANAPTYSBIO INC
06:31aAnaptysBio to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference
GL
06/11ANAPTYSBIO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07ANAPTYSBIO : Presents Updated Data from Etokimab Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Clini..
AQ
06/05AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data from Etokimab Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Clin..
GL
05/28ANAPTYSBIO : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/07ANAPTYSBIO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/07ANAPTYSBIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07AnaptysBio Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Pipeli..
GL
05/01AnaptysBio to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Confere..
GL
03/04AnaptysBio to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Confer..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,11 M
EBIT 2019 -113 M
Net income 2019 -112 M
Finance 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
EV / Sales2019 220x
EV / Sales2020 87,9x
Capitalization 1 354 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO INC
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 111,00  $
Last Close Price 50,11  $
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Dominic Piscitelli Chief Financial Officer
Marco Londei Chief Medical Officer
Nicholas B. Lydon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO INC-21.45%1 354
GILEAD SCIENCES1.30%82 292
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.94%45 853
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%33 322
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.91%10 837
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.30.23%8 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group