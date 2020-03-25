Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AnaptysBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

03/25/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AnaptysBio, Inc. (“AnaptysBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANAB) for violations of the securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -78,9 M
Net income 2020 -73,9 M
Finance 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,51x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 23,3x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 13,89  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Marco Londei Chief Medical Officer
Hollings Chase Renton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-16.86%368
GILEAD SCIENCES13.82%93 459
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.91%57 851
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.72%48 935
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.29%21 301
GENMAB A/S-9.35%12 643
