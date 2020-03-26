Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AnaptysBio, Inc.    ANAB

ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

(ANAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AnaptysBio, Inc. (“AnaptysBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANAB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 26, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AnaptysBio failed to include crucial information in its Phase 2a trial for atopic dermatitis, such as the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy. The Company also failed to include important information in its Phase 2a trial for peanut allergies, such as the cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AnaptysBio, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
03:09pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
10:50aANAPTYSBIO : ANAB Stock - Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AnaptysBio, Inc. on..
PR
09:23aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsui..
BU
03/25INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Fili..
PR
03/02ANAPTYSBIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/02ANAPTYSBIO, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
03/02AnaptysBio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and ..
GL
02/25AnaptysBio to Present at The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Confer..
GL
02/25ANAPTYSBIO : to Present at The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Confere..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -78,9 M
Net income 2020 -73,9 M
Finance 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,51x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 23,3x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 13,89  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Marco Londei Chief Medical Officer
Hollings Chase Renton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-14.52%379
GILEAD SCIENCES7.20%87 703
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.05%54 470
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.46%46 785
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.90%22 313
GENMAB A/S-8.17%12 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group