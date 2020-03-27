Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AnaptysBio, Inc.    ANAB

ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

(ANAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019. AnaptysBio is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. AnaptysBio's lead drug candidate is etokimab, which treats various inflammatory diseases.

If you suffered a loss as a result of AnaptysBio's misconduct, click here.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in October 2017, AnaptysBio touted "positive" data from its phase 2a clinical trial of etokimab, stating it provided "a solid foundation for the continued development of [etokimab] across a number of atopic diseases" and that the drug's efficacy was "very encourag[ing]." However, on March 26, 2018, RBC Capital Markets issued a report questioning the veracity of AnaptysBio's interim analysis of its Phase 2a trial. On April 4, 2018, RBC Capital Markets reduced its price target on the Company's stock and highlighted "concern surrounding management credibility." The legitimacy of etokimab's efficacy in the treatment of inflammatory diseases came into question again on June 21, 2019, when Credit Suisse issued a report doubting the veracity of the Company's Phase 2a atopic dermatitis data, citing AnaptysBio's small sample size and failure to provide critical details. Finally, on November 8, 2019, AnaptysBio announced disappointing data from its Phase 2b study that revealed that etokimab "failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial." On this news, several analysts downgraded the AnaptysBio's stock and the Company's share price fell $25.98, a staggering 72%, to close at $10.18 per share.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
02:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Sued for Misle..
BU
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AnaptysB..
BU
10:01aANAB ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Anapt..
PR
09:01aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/26HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
03/26ANAPTYSBIO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Law..
BU
03/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/26ANAPTYSBIO (ANAB) CLASS ACTION ALERT : Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Co..
PR
03/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AnaptysBio, Inc. (A..
BU
03/26INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -78,9 M
Net income 2020 -73,9 M
Finance 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,78x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
EV / Sales2021 26,4x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 14,56  $
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Marco Londei Chief Medical Officer
Hollings Chase Renton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-10.40%397
GILEAD SCIENCES13.67%92 991
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.53%58 203
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.46%49 236
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.36%22 502
GENMAB A/S-8.03%13 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group