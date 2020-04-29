Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) for Misleading Shareholders

04/29/2020

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. AnaptysBio is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. AnaptysBio's lead drug candidate is etokimab, which treats various inflammatory diseases.

If you suffered a loss as a result of AnaptysBio's misconduct, click here.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

In October 2017, AnaptysBio touted "positive" data from its phase 2a clinical trial of etokimab, stating that the drug's efficacy was "very encourag[ing]." However, on March 26, 2018, RBC Capital Markets issued a report questioning the veracity of AnaptysBio's interim analysis of its Phase 2a trial. On April 4, 2018, RBC Capital Markets reduced its price target on the Company's stock and highlighted "concern surrounding management credibility." Then, on June 21, 2019, Credit Suisse also issued a report doubting the veracity of the Company's Phase 2a atopic dermatitis data, citing AnaptysBio's small sample size and failure to provide critical details. Finally, on November 8, 2019, AnaptysBio announced disappointing data from its Phase 2b study that revealed that etokimab "failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial." On this news, several analysts downgraded the AnaptysBio's stock and the Company's share price fell $25.98, a staggering 72%, to close at $10.18 per share.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -78,9 M
Net income 2020 -73,9 M
Finance 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,33x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,28x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2021 32,8x
Capitalization 435 M
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 15,94  $
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Topper Chairman
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Hollings Chase Renton Lead Independent Director
John P. Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-3.57%427
GILEAD SCIENCES21.07%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.36%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.78%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
