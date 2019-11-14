Log in
ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

ANR
FINANCE VIDEO: Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Interview with CEO Steve Lydeamore

11/14/2019 | 04:25pm EST
Interview with CEO Steve Lydeamore

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) CEO Steve Lydeamore is interviewed by ABN Newswire, and talks about the human trials as well as the product pipeline for next year.

Anatara recently released an exciting announcement to the market having received statistically significant efficacy data from their in vivo mouse studies and further positive in vitro proof of concept data for its Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) product. GaRP is a proprietary dietary supplement designed to restore and maintain a healthy human gut and microbiome.

The company demonstrated strong scientific evidence that the GaRP formulation can address microbiome dysbiosis, reduce gut inflammation as well as promoting mucosal healing. This is something quite unique to GaRP and will greatly benefit patients with chronic gastrointestinal conditions.

The product is addressing the significant unmet medical need with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients. Due to high treatment failure rates with the current pharmaceutical treatments for IBS and IBD, there is a need for products that can i) re-establish the homeostasis of the microbiome, ii) treat the inflammation and iii) repair the mucosal damage, which will in turn have the downstream effect of reducing disease-associated diarrhoea.

The data released shows that GaRP can address these three issues.

Next steps will see Anatara initiate human clinical study activities on the GaRP program in late 2019, with a view to partnering the product in the second half of calendar 2020

To view the video interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99390/anr



About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.



Source:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
