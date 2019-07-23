Log in
0.335 AUD   +4.69%
07:40pAnatara Life Sciences Ltd CEO Steve Lydeamore To Present at Bioshares
AW
07:40pANATARA LIFE SCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) CEO Steve Lydeamore To Present at Bioshares
AQ
07/16RESEARCH : Anatara Lifesciences' Potential Remains
AQ
Anatara Life Sciences Ltd CEO Steve Lydeamore To Present at Bioshares

07/23/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara's CEO, Steve Lydeamore will be presenting to investors during the Bioshares Biotech Summit this Friday, and at a Monsoon Communications Twilight Investor Briefing event in Melbourne during August. Any investors interested in attending these presentations are invited to reach out.

Details and registration links are summarised below:

Bioshares Biotech Summit

Steve will speak in a session on Gut and the Microbiome alongside Microba and Atmo Biosciences:

* Friday, 26th July 2019
* 5:00pm to 6:00pm
* Skyline, Queenstown, New Zealand

To see the Bioshares program and event information, visit:
http://www.bioshares.com.au/program2019.htm

Monsoon Communications Twilight Investor Briefing

Steve will provide an update on Anatara's work in gastrointestinal health for both humans and animals, alongside AdAlta Ltd:

* Thursday 22nd August 2019
* 4.15pm for 4.30pm
* FB Rice Boardroom, Level 14, 90 Collins Street, Melbourne

To register, contact info@monsoon.com.au



About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.



Source:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
