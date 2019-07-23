Anatara Life Sciences Ltd CEO Steve Lydeamore To Present at Bioshares

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara's CEO, Steve Lydeamore will be presenting to investors during the Bioshares Biotech Summit this Friday, and at a Monsoon Communications Twilight Investor Briefing event in Melbourne during August. Any investors interested in attending these presentations are invited to reach out.



Details and registration links are summarised below:



Bioshares Biotech Summit



Steve will speak in a session on Gut and the Microbiome alongside Microba and Atmo Biosciences:



* Friday, 26th July 2019

* 5:00pm to 6:00pm

* Skyline, Queenstown, New Zealand



To see the Bioshares program and event information, visit:

http://www.bioshares.com.au/program2019.htm



Monsoon Communications Twilight Investor Briefing



Steve will provide an update on Anatara's work in gastrointestinal health for both humans and animals, alongside AdAlta Ltd:



* Thursday 22nd August 2019

* 4.15pm for 4.30pm

* FB Rice Boardroom, Level 14, 90 Collins Street, Melbourne



To register, contact info@monsoon.com.au





About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:



Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.





