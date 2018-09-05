Log in
ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD
Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics (TASE: ANCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details
Date:Thursday, September 6
Time: 10:50am Eastern Time
Location:The St. Regis New York, Library (2nd Floor)

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To view the webcast, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/ancn. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Anchiano Therapeutics
Anchiano Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid (BC-819), is in development as a treatment for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. For additional information on inodiftagene vixteplasmid or upcoming clinical trials please go to https://www.anchiano.com.  

Company Contact:
Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@anchiano.com

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
