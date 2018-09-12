Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Anchor Bancorp    ANCB

ANCHOR BANCORP (ANCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ANCHOR BANCORP Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 12:30am CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: ANCB)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to July 17, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Anchor Bancorp (“Anchor Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: ANCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with FS Bancorp, Inc. (“FS Bancorp”) (NASDAQ CM: FSBW) in a transaction valued at approximately $77 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Anchor Bancorp will receive 0.2921 shares of FS Bancorp common stock and $12.40 per share in cash for each share of Anchor Bancorp common stock.

If you own common stock of Anchor Bancorp and purchased any shares before July 17, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANCHOR BANCORP
12:30aANCHOR BANCORP Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
BU
09/11Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Anchor Bancorp - ANC..
PR
07/27ANCHOR BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/27Anchor Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings
GL
07/19FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at..
AQ
07/19The parent company of Anchor Bank has a merger partner. And it's not Washingt..
AQ
07/18ANCHOR BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
05/07ANCHOR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/30Anchor Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.4 Million or $0.57 per Diluted Share ..
GL
04/02ANCHOR BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Anchor Bancorp reports Q4 results 
07/18FS Bancorp announces to merge with Anchor Bancorp 
04/30Anchor Bancorp beats by $0.13, beats on revenue 
01/29Anchor Bancorp reports Q2 results 
01/10Anchor Bancorp to take charge related to tax changes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23,2 M
EBIT 2019 6,70 M
Net income 2019 4,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,97x
Capitalization 71,6 M
Chart ANCHOR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Anchor Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANCHOR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerald L. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Ruecker Chairman
Terri L. Degner CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
Douglas A. Kay Vice Chairman
George W. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANCHOR BANCORP16.17%72
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%181 753
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 596
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.67%57 842
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.80%52 065
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC39.29%45 304
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.