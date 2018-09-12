ANCHOR BANCORP Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: ANCB)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to July 17, 2018?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of Anchor Bancorp (“Anchor
Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: ANCB)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with FS
Bancorp, Inc. (“FS Bancorp”) (NASDAQ CM: FSBW)
in a transaction valued at approximately $77 million. Under the terms of
the agreement, shareholders of Anchor Bancorp will receive 0.2921 shares
of FS Bancorp common stock and $12.40 per share in cash for each share
of Anchor Bancorp common stock.
If you own common stock of Anchor Bancorp and purchased any shares
before July 17, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220,
Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail
at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
