Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Anchor Bancorp    ANCB

ANCHOR BANCORP (ANCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Anchor Bancorp - ANCB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Anchor Bancorp ("Anchor" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: ANCB) relating to the sale of the Company to FS Bancorp, Inc. ("FS Bancorp"). Under the terms of the agreement, Anchor shareholders are anticipated to receive .29 shares of FS Bancorp common stock and $12.40 in cash per share of Anchor common stock that they own.  

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/anchor-bancorp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Anchor and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company by and 3) failing to disclose all material financial information in connection with the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Anchor and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-anchor-bancorp--ancb-300710727.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANCHOR BANCORP
12:30aANCHOR BANCORP Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
BU
09/11Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Anchor Bancorp - ANC..
PR
07/27ANCHOR BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/27Anchor Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings
GL
07/19FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at..
AQ
07/19The parent company of Anchor Bank has a merger partner. And it's not Washingt..
AQ
07/18ANCHOR BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
05/07ANCHOR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/30Anchor Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.4 Million or $0.57 per Diluted Share ..
GL
04/02ANCHOR BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Anchor Bancorp reports Q4 results 
07/18FS Bancorp announces to merge with Anchor Bancorp 
04/30Anchor Bancorp beats by $0.13, beats on revenue 
01/29Anchor Bancorp reports Q2 results 
01/10Anchor Bancorp to take charge related to tax changes 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.