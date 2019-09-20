Log in
ANCO THER

(ANCN)
Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

09/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANCN) (“Anchiano”), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, being held September 24, 2019 at the Sofitel in New York City.

Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details
Conference:Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Date:September 24, 2019
Time:2:30pm Eastern Time
Location:Sofitel New York
Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/ancn/

The presentations will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Anchiano
Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties.  These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Anchiano.  Anchiano undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@anchiano.com

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

