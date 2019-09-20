Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANCN) (“Anchiano”), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, being held September 24, 2019 at the Sofitel in New York City.



Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details Conference: Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference Date: September 24, 2019 Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time Location: Sofitel New York Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/ancn/

The presentations will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com .

