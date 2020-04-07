AND International Publishers N : Convenes 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
AND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS N.V.

(AND)
04/07/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Today, AND has published the convocation and meeting materials for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 19th, 2020.

The meeting material and the convocation including the agenda are available on the AND website.

At this Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Mr Ivo Vleeschouwers as the new Statutory Chief Financial Officer. Mr Vleeschouwers joined AND on April 1, 2020. Most recently, he served as Interim Finance Manager at Protiviti, and prior to that he was CFO for C-Map and has held other senior financial positions with global enterprises.

Disclaimer

AND International Publishers NV published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:27:04 UTC
