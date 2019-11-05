Log in
AND International Publishers N.V.

AND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS N.V.

(AND)
AND International Publishers N : announces October winner of Neighborhood Survey Prize Draw

11/05/2019

We are very pleased to announce that the lucky winner in our Neighborhood Survey October Prize draw is Amy Yuan, from Massachusetts, USA! Congratulations and thank you Amy for helping us to compile the most accurate neighborhood database across the globe.

A new voucher €100 will be won in November so don't delay take part today and you could be our next winner.

For winners based in the Netherlands, we will offer you the option to replace the Amazon voucher with a Bol.com voucher.

Disclaimer

AND International Publishers NV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 15:04:01 UTC
